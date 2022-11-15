Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (-8½)

Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

Under 43½, playable to 40. For the game, the pick is the Bills -8½, but it’s not a best bet.

This total has moved significantly since I started writing this blurb early Tuesday — it started at 47 — so proceed with caution, although I do think there is still some room to work with. There is a chance for significant snow accumulation in the Buffalo area, with recent forecasts calling for around 31 inches of snow. Also aiding a low total is the forecast of 20 mph winds, with the possibility of 37 mph wind gusts. It’s going to be tough to play efficiently in those conditions. There are not a lot of historical games to draw from, but since 2000, games played under similar conditions have gone over the total just two out of 10 times, missing the over by an average of nine points.

I have a few plays working for this game, including under 47, under 44½ +116 and under 30½ +830. I also invested in longest field goal under 47½ yards at -115 odds, and for the game to have zero or one total touchdowns scored at +4100 odds. I’m also playing unders in the Akron at Buffalo college game on Saturday.

GFS model casually throwing out 30"+ of snow for the Buffalo area late week into the weekend. Still far too early to get overly detailed and specific. But the setup certainly appears favorable for the potential of FEET of snow downwind of Lake Erie. pic.twitter.com/SoJ76cn8qz — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) November 14, 2022