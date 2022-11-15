What questions do you have about the NFL? Ask The Post.

Turns out there’s a reason they play the games. The NFL has no more undefeated teams after Monday night’s surprising 32-21 win for the Washington Commanders , who handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the year.

That crazy result capped another wild NFL weekend. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers kept playoff hopes alive in Tampa Bay and Green Bay, respectively. The Bills and the Vikings played what has to be the game of the year (to date) in Buffalo, where Justin Jefferson went crazy. On and on.