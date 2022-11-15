Georgetown can’t match Northwestern’s shooting in first loss

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first Northwestern triple came from the left bend of the arc for the opening basket of the game. The next came from the opposite side. The Wildcats were back on the left wing when the third splashed in. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The early barrage was a sign of things to come for the Georgetown Hoyas. With the game nearly decided with less than two minutes remaining, Northwestern’s Chase Audige buried one more and then turned to the crowd with outstretched arms and sporting a grin. Ballgame.

Georgetown suffered its first loss of the season, 75-63, at the hands of the hot-shooting Wildcats as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas dropped to 2-1.

“We’ve got to do a better job of defending,” Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing said. “It wasn’t just the fact that they had 14 threes, it’s all about effort. I didn’t think we gave enough effort tonight to be able to come away with a win.”

The first half was clearly a clash of styles as Northwestern (3-0) came out firing from beyond the arc. On the opposite end, the Hoyas attacked the basket. The teams went back and forth with mini runs, but neither led by more than seven and Georgetown led 35-33 at halftime.

Northwestern Coach Chris Collins was disappointed with his veterans in the first half, and things certainly changed after the break. The Wildcats used a 20-7 run to take a nine-point lead and the threes started falling at a more consistent clip. The lead extended to 13 as Northwestern hit threes and Georgetown made twos. The Hoyas finished 7-for-22 (31.8 percent) from beyond the arc while the Wildcats went 14-for-33 (42.4 percent).

“I was just really proud of our team the way we kind of battled through some adversity in the first half,” Collins said. “Our main guys really weren’t playing well. I thought our guards got some layups, which was big. It really unlocked Audige. … I just think our guards really kind of settled us. And we were able to get the stops.”

Georgetown guard Primo Spears finished with 22 points and six assists, surpassing the 20-point plateau for the third consecutive game. Jay Heath added 13 off the bench. Ewing called the offense “stagnant” in the second half and lamented a lack of ball movement and body movement.

The Hoyas now head south for the Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay with an opening game against Loyola Marymount on Friday.

Here’s what else to know about Georgetown’s loss:

Heath has arrived

The Hoyas had Arizona State transfer Jay Heath available for the first time after he missed the first two games while the NCAA ruled on his eligibility. The D.C. native’s 10.6 points per game ranked second for the Sun Devils last season, and he led Boston College in scoring (14.5) in 2020-21.

The junior checked in just before the 17-minute mark of the first half and took less than a minute to hit a floater while drawing a foul. He dealt with some cramps in the second half and admitted he still needs to get in game shape.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Heath said about the wait. “In practice, I was staying active, but it was frustrating. But when I got the call … we were all just yelling. The whole team was happy. Everybody’s screaming and my mom was crying, but it was definitely an exciting feeling. It was definitely fun [playing]. I’ve been practicing with these guys all summer.”

Live by the three

Northwestern trailed at halftime after shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, with six of its 10 first-half made field goals coming from three. That percentage bumped up to 53.3 percent in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away thanks to eight three-pointers.

Audige (17 points) was 4-for-9 from long range, and Boo Buie (12 points) and Robbie Beran (11 points) combined for five three-pointers.

“The whole thing was, don’t you dare try to score on [Akok] Akok at the basket,” Collins said. “If you drive in there, and he’s there, you better pass that thing out. …. So our whole thing was to try to collapse them. We knew that Akok and [Qudus] Wahab were going to be guys that were going to want to be shot blockers. And we wanted to be smart.”

Wahab’s up-and-down playing time

Wahab’s minutes continued to fluctuate. The Hoyas’ starting center who transferred back after a year at Maryland logged less than 15 minutes in the season opener against Coppin State and just over 22 in the second game against Green Bay. He played just eight in the first half Tuesday, partially because of a pair of fouls, and 19:07 overall. But Ewing also went with a smaller lineup for long stretches.

Wahab’s low minutes came against the Eagles and Wildcats who attempted 38 and 33 triples, respectively, while the Phoenix attempted 24.

“Foul trouble in the first half and we went to a smaller lineup in the second half,” Ewing said. “There’s nothing that he did wrong. It was just the way the game went tonight.”

