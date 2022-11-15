Novak Djokovic reportedly cleared to play in Australian Open

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Australian officials have reportedly cleared Novak Djokovic to enter the country to seek his 22nd Grand Slam singles title in the Australian Open early next year, lifting a ban that was imposed in January when he was deported because he refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic’s ban was automatically triggered by his drama-filled deportation, and while there is no longer a vaccine mandate for foreign travelers entering the country, the Serbian tennis champion’s lawyers have been working to have his visa reinstated. Australia has had a change in government since Djokovic’s visa was canceled on the eve of this year’s Australian Open, and officials confirmed for the Guardian and CNN on Tuesday that his ban had been overturned by Immigration Minister Andrew Giles. A new visa application is expected to be quickly approved.

While his representatives work on that, the nine-time Australian Open winner told reporters at a tournament in Italy on Monday night that there was “nothing official yet.”

Advertisement

“We are waiting,” Djokovic added in comments to reporters at the ATP Finals in Turin (via Australia’s Nine.com). “They are communicating with the government of Australia. That’s all I can tell you for now.”

Craig Tiley, the Australian Open tournament director, was confident that Djokovic would play in the event, the first of the four annual Grand Slam tennis tournaments and Australia’s highest-profile sports competition. The 2023 tournament is scheduled to begin Jan. 16 in Melbourne.

“There’s a normal visa application process that everyone is going through right now, and everyone will go through the right timing,” Tiley said Tuesday (via the Australian Associated Press). “I don’t think there should be any preferential treatment for anyone, but I fully expect to have an answer for everyone by the time they need to book their flights and come in, including Novak.

Advertisement

“That’s entirely up to the Australian government.”

Djokovic is chasing Rafael Nadal, the all-time leader in Grand Slam men’s singles titles with 22 and the winner of last year’s Australian Open in Djokovic’s absence. Nadal is second in the ATP world rankings, and Djokovic is eighth.

“I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing,” Tiley said. “He loves Australia and it’s where he’s had the best success, but the timing [of an announcement] is up to somebody else and we’ll just play that one by ear.”

Tiley had told Djokovic in January that he had been granted a medical exemption to play at Melbourne Park, but Alex Hawke, then the immigration minister, intervened and Djokovic was forced to leave Australia after a protracted legal battle.

“I’ve spoken to Novak a few times. We caught up and spent some time together in London, and he’s fine. Our relationship is fine,” Tiley said Tuesday. “He played the Laver Cup, and it was really nice to be able to spend some private time with him.

Advertisement

“He understands the circumstances and everything but he’s got to work it out with the federal government. I’m confident they’ll reach some arrangement and hopefully it’s positive, but I don’t know that. That’s really between he and the feds. But the conditions have changed significantly from where they were a year ago, and I’d like to have Novak here.

“I want to have all the best players in the world here.”

GiftOutline Gift Article