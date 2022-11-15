Experience is served: Terry Francona, Buck Showalter are managers of the year

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite Major League Baseball’s recent lurch toward younger managers, a pair of 60-plus veterans, the Cleveland Guardians’ Terry Francona and the New York Mets’ Buck Showalter, took home manager of the year honors for the 2022 season Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Francona, 63, steered MLB’s youngest roster all the way to Game 5 against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. He oversaw MLB’s toughest lineup to strike out as Cleveland powered its way to the AL Central title.

“When you start to hear people talk about you personally, it makes you a little uneasy. But for the things it allows me to brag about our organization, that makes me really happy,” Francona said Tuesday night on MLB Network.

The award is Francona’s third as Cleveland’s manager. He also won in 2013 and 2016. This year, he earned 17 of 30 first-place votes. The Baltimore Orioles’ Brandon Hyde was second with nine. Seattle’s Scott Servais (one first-place vote) and Houston’s Dusty Baker (three) wound up third and fourth. Francona ranks third among active managers with 1,874 career wins. Only recent World Series winner Baker and newly hired Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy have more.

Just behind Francona on the active list is Showalter, who led the Mets to 101 wins in his first season with the team. He entered this week as a three-time manager of the year, with all of those honors coming in the AL — with the Yankees in 1994, the Rangers in 2004 and the Orioles in 2014.

The 66-year-old inherited a team that spent much of 2021 consumed by off-the-field chaos. But under Showalter, the Mets limited those distractions and led the NL East for most of the season. They then lost an NL playoffs first-round series to the San Diego Padres in three games.

“Every day you spend in the big leagues is an honor, and I’ve never forgotten that,” Showalter said on MLB Network. “... I didn’t start coaching or managing with the idea I would be a major league manager. You just take each job, you work the heck out of it, and see if somebody thinks you can do something else.”

He joined Tony La Russa and Bobby Cox as the only managers to win the award four times. Nobody else has won with four different teams. Showalter has managed 21 major league seasons in four different decades branching vastly different eras.

“What’s the old expression — adapt or die? There’s a lot of truth to that,” Showalter said on a conference call Tuesday night. “We always want to talk about things in years past. You don’t want to become a prisoner to it, but you also don’t want to mistake change for a lack of respect for tradition. ...

“I think that everybody will tell you it’s about the players and it’s about — you take your experience, but you have an open mind about learning new ways to get to the endgame. You’re trying to shorten the learning curve. I learn something every day. I see something every day I haven’t seen before. … We’ve all stepped on our tails. The problem is if you repeat it.”

Showalter tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts with eight first-place votes but earned 10 second-place votes to Roberts’s four to claim the honor. The Atlanta Braves’ Brian Snitker earned seven first-place votes, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Oli Marmol landed five, and the Philadelphia Phillies’ Rob Thomson took two. All voting took place before the playoffs began.

MLB will announce its Cy Young Award winners Wednesday, with the MVPs following Thursday.

