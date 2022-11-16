Once starved for turnovers, the Commanders defense is now feasting

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the second quarter Monday night, Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest felt a deep shot coming. In the Commanders’ Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts had jump-started his offense by throwing downfield. Now, hoping to expand the Eagles’ lead in the rematch, he loaded up again. This put the pressure on Forrest, who was the center fielder.

In previous weeks, the Eagles had stressed deep-middle safeties with a two-route combo. One receiver would run vertical to pull the safety back, which would open up a hole in the middle of the field for an in-breaking, intermediate route. But Hurts, who has a strong arm and excellent receivers, tended to try the deep route anyway. Two weeks earlier, deep receiver A.J. Brown had slowed down, seeming to think he’d done his job as the clear-out — then saw the ball headed his way. He accelerated, elevated and caught it in double coverage for a touchdown.

On Monday night, Forrest played low in the center of the field, respecting the intermediate route, but as soon as Hurts reared to throw a deep post to Brown, Forrest turned and sprinted. Earlier in the week, a coach had told him: “When he gives you your shot, make that play.”

As the ball arced, Forrest closed the gap. He stretched out his hands, and though the ball went through them, Brown couldn’t corral it, either. Somehow, Forrest ended up with the interception.

“I don’t know how, exactly,” Forrest said later, grinning.

Broke down the Darrick Forrest pick. Really good film study! Played off a Hurts tendency from the Steelers game pic.twitter.com/YBJS9y3P2C — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 15, 2022

Washington’s four takeaways Monday — the team recovered three fumbles in addition to Forrest’s pick — are part of a shift. In the first five weeks of the season, the Commanders generated one turnover (a Forrest interception in Week 1), and since then, they’ve had 10. After solidifying its lineup in Week 5, Washington has found effective rotations, clamped down on explosive plays and been one of the better defenses in the NFL. And when the unit does make mistakes, it lessens the sting by generating turnovers.

On Sunday, Washington (5-5) will play on the road against the Houston Texans (1-7-1), one of the worst offensive teams in the league. The Texans rely on a run-heavy scheme with sure-handed rookie running back Dameon Pierce, but when quarterback Davis Mills throws, the Commanders defense will have chances to make plays. Mills has thrown nine interceptions, tied for second-most in the NFL.

In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Texans Coach Lovie Smith credited the Commanders defensive line for the defense’s resurgence. Its dominance has allowed coordinator Jack Del Rio to trust four-man rushes and devote more players to coverage.

“They’ve built it the right way,” Smith said, adding: “To me, as you look at great defense, [it’s] like, ‘All right, do you have to rely on the blitz to be able to get pressure?’ When you don’t have to rely on that, you have a pretty special group — and [the Commanders] don’t really have to.”

Earlier this year, the lack of turnovers frustrated some younger Commanders players. They practiced “Turnover Thursdays” every week and wore shirts reminding them of the importance of takeaways, but they still dropped interceptions, failed to fall on fumbles or had turnovers negated by penalties. In late September, Del Rio admitted, “I’m surprised we haven’t got them going yet.” But he said turnovers, like sacks, come in bunches, and he expected them to come.

Special teams sparked the unit. In Week 6 and again in Week 7, the Commanders recovered a muffed punt for good field position. The next week in Indianapolis, they forced two critical fumbles and recovered both. But still, they weren’t converting as often as they’d have liked.

In Week 9, while battling Minnesota star wideout Justin Jefferson, Washington cornerback Benjamin St-Juste intercepted a pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. But an official waved it off. He flagged St-Juste for defensive pass interference. In Week 10, against Philadelphia star wideout DeVonta Smith, St-Juste was flagged again.

Late in the fourth quarter Monday night, Hurts finally tried throwing deep again. He hadn’t attempted a throw over 15 air yards since Forrest’s interception. But now, he unleashed a bomb 43 yards in the air to receiver Quez Watkins, who ran a post away from St-Juste and caught the ball just beyond Forrest’s outstretched fingertips.

“I missed that play,” Forrest said.

It had the chance to change the game. Washington was only up 26-21 with about five minutes to go, and the Eagles were about to have the ball inside Washington’s 30. But as Watkins got up to run, St-Juste hit him from behind, and the ball squirted out. Forrest recovered and ran into a moshing sideline.

Later, Coach Ron Rivera credited Del Rio and the defensive staff for emphasizing the importance of turnovers during the week of practice. But in the locker room after the game, St-Juste seemed to feel it was a sense of karma that he, like his team, was starting to generate the game-changing plays he’d so often lacked earlier in the year.

“They keep calling flag on me when I’m not holding receivers,” he said. “I’m going to get the ball back. Ball never lie.”

