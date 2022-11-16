Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s difficult to know precisely what to make of the 4-6 Atlanta Falcons — or to comprehend why they would continue with their bridge-quarterback experiment much longer. If the endgame when finally parting ways with longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff, and then franchise icons Julio Jones and Matt Ryan, was to go from complete afterthought to patent mediocrity, well, they have aced the assignment. But if, in fact, the task was to reposition the franchise to be a contender again, to identify a quarterback of the future and start playing attractive, modern football, they seem to be wasting time rather than catching up with the pack.

America got to see just what a stilted product this Falcons offense is last Thursday night in a brutal outing against Carolina, and this seems as good a time as any to start ramping up rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder to see what impact he can make, if any. Some executives, including several whose teams have gone through a transition to a rookie quarterback lately, are baffled what Atlanta is waiting for, with Mariota’s decision-making and playmaking ability limited, the Falcons averaging only 23 pass attempts a game with the pedestrian journeyman and whatever faint hopes they had for this season fading away during a 2-4 slide, in which they failed to top 17 points four times

More damning than their 1-3 division record, middling yards per play figures (ranking 17th), dreadful passing output (30th in yards per game) or concerning sack rate (third-worst in football) is the fact that the two potential offensive weapons the team has invested premium draft capital in — receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts — have become afterthoughts or bit pieces in a constricted offense. This is a franchise that hired a head coach last year, Arthur Smith, who made a name for himself by expanding the scope of the Titans’ downfield attack and unlocking quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s potential. Yet the Falcons persist with a placeholder in Mariota, whose career as a starter was derailed by that very ascent of Tannehill in Tennessee’s offense?

“I don’t get it,” said one general manager, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to freely discuss the talent and schemes of other teams. “What do you gain by going from Matt Ryan to Mariota to run an offense where you aren’t really throwing the football, anyway? I would think they go to Ridder soon. I can’t figure out what they’re waiting for.”

The Falcons selected Ridder in the third round, and resisted investing top draft inventory on a quarterback throughout Ryan’s decline. But they continue to heavily scout the 2023 QB draft class, and Ridder flashed some talent in the preseason. One would think they’d like to get a decent look at him before heading into another pivotal offseason — if not this week, coming off extra rest from Thursday night, then perhaps out of their Week 14 bye. Smith, though, keeps insisting a change isn’t coming.

“There is no situation. There was never a situation, ever. Never,” he said this week. The coach called the topic “low-hanging fruit,” and said “We’re playing the guys who have been playing. … If we were going to make a change, I’d tell you.”

Stay tuned.

Uncertainty in Arizona and Denver

I heard lot of rumblings around the league over the weekend about just how messed up things are in Arizona — and how it will get hard for even those who doubled-down on the Kliff Kingsbury/Kyler Murray experiment not to realize it’s not working.

Several executives said they continue to hear the relationship between coach and quarterback is not good. With the college head coaching carousel about to hit full force, and Kingsbury’s previous experience all coming at that level, there is mounting chatter that this could be headed to a Panthers/Matt Rhule ending sooner rather than later. After winning Sunday’s battle-of-the-back-up-quarterbacks game with the Rams to reach 4-6, nothing is imminent, but the situation is getting a close monitoring around the NFL, with the Cardinals unable to sustain even periodic success in a watered-down conference.

“From what I’ve heard, I don’t think he makes it to the end of the season,” predicted one general manager, who is not permitted to publicly speculate about NFL firings.

Broncos Coach Nathanial Hackett’s status remains a hot topic as well, with some of General Manager George Paton’s peers advising he would be best positioned to remain on the job himself by being proactive with any coaching move, especially with the team under new ownership. Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, who lost to novice head coach Jeff Saturday on Sunday, received a vote of confidence from owner Mark Davis in his first season in Las Vegas, but then again, Jim Irsay did the same for Frank Reich before luring Saturday to replace him.

And signs of trouble in Dallas

The biggest takeaway from the Cowboys blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead against the Packers Sunday might not be that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense have suddenly emerged. It might be that Dallas has a problem on D. The Cowboys’ defense has quietly eroded the past month or so; some evaluators who have watched them believe star linebacker Micah Parsons is being limited by his shoulder and groin injuries, and the defensive front may be wearing down a bit. Lest we forget, it was that side of the ball — and its ascent — that made it possible for Jerry Jones to opine breezily about Cooper Rush’s starting quarterback prowess and that faux QB controversy earlier this season.

They Cowboys have plummeted to 29th in the NFL against the run, allowing more than 143 rushing yards per game, and the collapse over the last four weeks is especially noteworthy. Dallas allowed 4.41 yards per carry through Week 6 — 17th in the NFL — but is yielding 5.27 per carry since (29th). They allowed just 5.22 net yards per pass the first six weeks, third-best in the NFL, but are hemorrhaging 7.63 yards per pass since (26th), despite facing the previously woeful Lions, Bears and Packers passing games in that span.

Opposing quarterbacks netted a cumulative rating of just 78.1 (sixth lowest) over the first six weeks, but only Houston has allowed a higher passer rating since than Dallas (113.3) since Week 6 (everything is bigger in Texas, I suppose). Their pressure rates as a team are still elite — though that wasn’t the case in the second half at Lambeau. But Parsons averaged more than five pressures per game in his first seven games, and has just four total over the last two outings.

The Cowboys’ downfield passing malaise will continue to get all the headlines, with the outward recruiting of Odell Beckham, Jr. set to ramp up even more this week, from what I gather. But the big-name free agent they should really be chasing is Ndamukong Suh. Because don’t get fooled: If this defense isn’t premier, this team is not a Super Bowl contender, and even peak OBJ can’t fix that.

