Mystics’ Eric Thibault will pick up where his dad left off

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The scene inside Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday more closely resembled a family reunion than the changing of the guard within a professional sports franchise. Then again, this was no normal organizational shift. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mike Thibault, the winningest coach in WNBA history, stepped away from the sideline this week and passed his whistle to his son Eric, formerly the Washington Mystics associate head coach. Mike, who held the dual role of general manager and coach, will remain in that front office position.

Wednesday’s news conference featured Mike sitting on the left side of a table with Eric in the middle and assistant general manager Maria Giovannetti on the right. Those three have worked together molding the Mystics since the Thibaults arrived ahead of the 2013 season. Mike calls himself lucky for inheriting Giovannetti, who already had a community position with the Wizards and Mystics.

Advertisement

In the back of the room, the family affair continued. Nanci Thibault, wife of Mike and mother of Eric, was present alongside Eric’s wife Andreya. Giovannetti’s wife Veronica was also in the room. The moment seemed to encapsulate the way the franchise has run under Mike Thibault — a familial atmosphere where character counts and relationships between teammates, coaches and the front office matter. Both Mike and Eric have said that the chemistry was off in 2021, when the Mystics missed the playoffs for just the second time since the Thibaults arrived.

At the news conference, it was also announced that Giovannetti received the title of senior vice president of strategy and vision and assistant coach LaToya Sanders, who was a starter on the 2019 championship team, was promoted to associate head coach. Mike talked about Giovannetti and Sanders as if they were family, too.

“It’s a little bit more special, to be honest, to watch your own son coach a team, because he’s grown up in pro basketball for a long period of time,” Mike said. “Both when I was in the NBA, the old CBA and the W. I’m excited because he’s had an experience as a coach growing up that a lot of people don’t get, in a sense of he’s got to see it from different angles.

Advertisement

“His life experiences as a coach are certainly way ahead of where I was at the same time. … He is a way better coach right now than I was at the same time.”

The on-court change is also different from most coaching changes. Eric already runs practices and has had a hands-on role in developing every player on the roster. He’s been involved in decisions, even if he wasn’t the one making the final choice. There aren’t drastic changes or cultural shifts needed for a team believed to be a championship contender.

Under Mike, the team has always been about spacing, sharing the ball and being connected on defense. The Mystics were the top defensive team in the league last season, and Eric wants to find a balance between that top-flight defensive team and the offensive juggernaut that won the 2019 title. Eric said he wants them to play with a little more pace and be better in transition while continuing to play unselfishly with great spacing.

“At the center of everything we’ve done is our player development, and that’s going to continue to be the core of what we do,” Eric said.

Advertisement

One interesting piece will be how the relationships with players evolve. Players often voice their frustrations to assistant coaches, and they work closer together on player development, which Eric has been particularly involved with. He said it will be important, at least initially, to have “strong input on the court into what we’re doing and how we do things.”

Still, those relationships will probably change when Eric is the one controlling playing time and other details important to players.

“I’m sure there’ll be differences,” Eric said. “One of the most important things for the head coach is your relationship with your best players, your core players, and the trust that you have that you will be on the same page when it matters. I think I’m fortunate that I’ve spent a lot of time with our core group that’s here and even in the past couple weeks, just having conversations with them just to make sure that they have a clear understanding of how I want the team to operate, how I think we can all work together.

Advertisement

“But there’s going to be differences, right? When you control the purse strings on playing time, it’s going to be a little bit different. And that’s where I feel exceptionally fortunate to have a great staff that has also long relationships with this group of players that’s been here.”

Giovannetti, who has had a multitude of responsibilities over the years, described her assistant GM role as being heavily involved in team operations, player experience and connecting the basketball and business side. Now she will add a focus on roster construction, free agency, strategy, salary cap management and the college scouting process.

“My daughter thinks I’m a player, and I have yet to break the news to her,” Giovannetti said with a laugh.

This week marks the biggest organizational reshuffling since the Thibaults arrived, though everyone involved has already been working together for years. Eric was speaking about getting advice on being a future father, but just as easily could have been talking about the staff when he said, “It’s a village here that I’m so lucky to be a part of.”

GiftOutline Gift Article