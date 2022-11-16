Maryland puts on a show for the kids in win over Davidson

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With more than 6,000 enthusiastic children from 41 local schools providing the soundtrack, the Maryland women’s basketball team brought energy from the opening tip-off at 11 a.m. Almost every positive Terps play was met with loud cheers. Each Davidson bucket brought a chorus of disapproving yells. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By the afternoon’s end, the kids and their cheers of elation reigned supreme as Maryland defeated Davidson, 70-52, on field trip day at Xfinity Center on Wednesday.

“Obviously the atmosphere was electric. [The kids] brought a great amount of energy for us,” Coach Brenda Frese said. “We won on the court today, but I think we got a bigger win with all of them coming in [for] field trip day.”

In the first half, Maryland (3-1) was able to separate from the Wildcats (1-2) with its defense. Leading by as many as 12 points, the Terps held Davidson to 27.6 percent shooting from the field and just 18.8 percent from deep. Offensively, Maryland continued to find success moving the ball and attacking downhill.

Senior guard Diamond Miller set the tone early, aggressively pursuing shots for herself and others, including sinking two early threes. Miller had 10 points, four assists and three rebounds in the first half alone. At the break, the Terps led 29-19.

“I’m trying to do whatever I need to do to help my team. So if it’s like passing, shooting, rebounding, I’m just trying to do that,” said Miller, who led all scorers with 19 points to go with six assists. “You have to be aggressive so if two come to me, you kick out, easy three. Just [making] easy reads.”

Opening a lead as large as 21 in the second half, the Terps continued to find success inside, finishing with 36 points in the paint. Maryland was also able to turn defense into offense, converting 30 Wildcats turnovers into 16 points.

The Maryland players were motivated by the youthful energy inside Xfinity.

“I was that little girl in the stands at one point and I was watching college basketball and I wanted to be in those girls’ situation,” Miller said. “I just hope when they see us they see how passionate we are. We’re strong, we’re powerful and we could do anything we put our minds to. Girl power.”

For many students it was their first-ever basketball game.

“This is an amazing experience. This field trip has definitely been marked on the calendar for a very long time,” said Maggie Lonergan, a physical education teacher at St. Pius X Regional School, former college basketball coach and wife of former Maryland men’s assistant coach Mike Lonergan. “To do it in the middle of a school day and to be able to come out and see all this energy and be with all these children their same age, is just amazing.”

The No. 19 Terps will follow up this victory with a trip to Waco on Sunday to take on No. 17 Baylor.

Abby Meyers scores 1,000

Senior guard Abby Meyers notched her 1,00th career point with a pair of free throws late in the first quarter. The senior guard transferred from Princeton in April to return home to Maryland and play for Frese. Only four games into her Terps career, Meyers reached this career milestone in the same building she attended games growing up.

“It’s a huge accomplishment within your career and pretty exciting that she could do it here in Maryland, in her own home state,” Frese said. “When you look at all the hard work that Abby’s put in, the course of her career, you know, it’s a tremendous accomplishment.”

Rebounding still reeling

The Terps’ struggles on the glass were a problem again. In the first half, Maryland was outrebounded by five overall and by seven on the offensive glass. Overall, Davidson outrebounded the Terps 34-31, including grabbing five more offensive.

“I think their heart, their hustle was a little bit more than ours. We kept losing the box outs,” Frese said. “We’ve got to get more intentional on the defensive end. Thirteen [offensive] boards is way too many. I thought we watched a lot on the offensive end when shots were going up. All areas we can fix but areas we’ve got to fix sooner than later.”

Through the first four games, the Terps are being outrebound 42-38 per game.

Strong on defense, sloppy on offense

The Terps tightened the screws on Davidson defensively. Maryland held the Wildcats to just 38.2 percent shooting, forced 30 turnovers, and blocked five shots.

Despite the strong defense, Maryland’s offense is still struggling to take care of the ball. The Terps turned it over 21 times, leading to 11 points for Davidson. While it didn’t hurt them today, Maryland is averaging 16.7 turnovers over the last three games.

