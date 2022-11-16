World Cup The USMNT’s Tim Weah, son of soccer royalty, earns the World Cup stage Tim Weah has reached the World Cup stage with the United States. (Jeff Dean/AP Photo)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The name resonates across borders, generations and genres, having flowed through the grand cathedrals of European soccer for a dozen years before sweeping into African politics. Anyone who followed the sport in the 1990s and into the new century — or is just keen on soccer’s rich history — knows of George Weah, the superstar striker who remains the only African to win world player of the year honors.

Nearly two decades since retirement, he remains a luminous figure. He is, after all, a president — not of a club, company or a soccer federation but of his native Liberia.

Advertisement

Not that that ever mattered to his son, Tim.

“I just looked at my dad as my dad,” Tim Weah said. “I didn’t start to realize [he was famous] until people would stop him to take photos at the mall.”

On the pitch these days, Tim Weah, 22, carries the family name. This month, barring any last-minute setbacks, he will accomplish something his decorated father never did: He’ll play in the World Cup.

Born in Brooklyn and with roots in Queens, Weah is a winger on the U.S. national team, which will open Group B on Nov. 21 against Wales in suburban Doha.

“He's living through me because he never got the opportunity,” Tim said of his 56-year-old father. “He's excited. He's happy.”

For all his athletic feats over an 18-year career, George Weah fell short of qualifying for the World Cup with the weak Liberian program. The closest the Lone Stars came was 2002, when they finished one point behind Nigeria for an automatic berth.

That absence relegated him into a group of all-time greats, including Northern Ireland’s George Best, Wales’s Ryan Giggs and multinational Alfredo Di Stefano, who enjoyed exceptional careers but missed soccer’s biggest global event.

Advertisement

Tim Weah (pronounced Way-UH) has made a name for himself, rising from the New York youth scene to Paris Saint-Germain, Glasgow Celtic and, for the past three seasons, Lille, which won the 2020-21 French Ligue 1 title.

Eligible to represent four countries — France through residency and Liberia and Jamaica through lineage — he’s been with the U.S. program since the U-15 national team.

“I knew nothing but the States,” he said. “The choice was very simple.”

Weah starred at the U-17 World Cup in 2017 and debuted with the senior team in 2018. In the buildup to the 2022 World Cup, he started eight of the 14 qualifiers, scored in Jamaica and contributed to a few other goals.

He is a different type of player than his father, who was a center forward blessed with a mix of strength, speed and a devastating shot. Tim does not have his father’s physique, leaner and more reliant on quickness and creativity to stretch defenses from a wide position, create space for teammates and facilitate scoring threats. George Weah averaged almost a goal over every two matches of his career; Tim has never scored more than three times in a club season.

Famous father notwithstanding, “what he’s accomplished speaks for itself,” said U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams, 23, who has known the Weah family since adolescence.

“We need to remember,” U.S. midfielder Yunus Musah said, “Tim is his own player and he is doing his own thing now.”

Defender Walker Zimmerman recalled learning years ago about his teammate’s revered parent.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s crazy. This guy is royalty.’ ”

Advertisement

None of it would have been possible had George Weah not strolled into a Chase Manhattan Bank branch in Queens in the early 1990s and become smitten with a customer service representative named Clar Duncan.

George Weah was born in Monrovia, Liberia, and played most of his career in Africa and Europe. But he also visited family in New York regularly; Staten Island is home to the largest Liberian expat community outside Africa.

Duncan and Weah married in 1993 and, as Weah’s career overseas soared, started a family in New York. Tim was their third child. He grew up in Valley Stream on Long Island, just outside Queens, and, after the family relocated to South Florida for four years, they settled in Queens.

His mother was one of his first coaches. “If I were the coach,” George Weah told the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2018, “maybe Tim’s not going to play because I am a very tough coach.”

George Weah was also a very tough player to defend. With Monaco between 1988 and ’92, he won the first of his three African player of the year trophies. His next stops were PSG and AC Milan for a 6½-year ride that included three league titles. In 1995, he was the European, African and world player of the year and the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League.

The U.S. men’s national team will be one of the youngest squads at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will feature many players new to the global tournament. (Video: Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

Weah used the sport and the national team to help bring joy to a country shattered by civil war. “I decided to be strong and play to better the negative image of my country,” he told the Guardian in 2000.

Liberia has never qualified for the World Cup and advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations twice. The current squad is ranked No. 150 by FIFA and 46th out of 54 teams on the continent.

Tim Weah appreciates the hurdles his father cleared to become a success.

“You see a lot of struggle, but in that struggle, there’s a lot of happiness,” Tim Weah said of Liberia. “It humbles you, coming from a place [in America and Europe] where it’s a fast life and, with a lot of the people we meet, it’s just transactional. You go back and free your mind, and it’s such a loving environment.”

The elder Weah did not turn his back on his homeland. In 2004, ESPN presented him the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for humanitarian efforts, and he has used his wealth to help bankroll the national team.

George Weah attended the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and brought along 10-year-old Tim. They witnessed several matches, including the Spain-Netherlands final, and explored the country. The exposure to high-level soccer, Tim said, motivated him to take the game seriously.

“It was definitely at a time where I was like, ‘Okay, seeing this, I definitely want to be on the team the next time I am at a World Cup,’ ” he said.

At 14, Weah was invited to join PSG’s youth academy. Teammates included other future pros such as Yacine Adli (AC Milan), Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace) and Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City).

Three years later, he signed his first pro contract. Most of two seasons were spent with PSG’s B team, but there were tastes of first-team soccer, and he shared the field with superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Regular playing time was hard to come by, so PSG loaned him to Celtic for the last half of the 2018-19 season. He scored three goals during the Glasgow club’s championship run.

Without a firm pathway at talent-rich PSG, Weah moved to Lille, but hamstring injuries cost him almost the entire 2019-20 campaign. Back at full strength the next season, Weah helped the northern club win its first Ligue 1 title in 10 years and end PSG’s three-year reign.

On the international level, his senior debut came in March 2018 as part of the U.S. program’s rebuilding process with young players after its failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. Weah became the first player born in the 2000s to play for the national team. Two months later, he posted his first start and first goal.

His integration took some time, though.

“Timmy was pretty raw in terms of tactics and such, but he checked the boxes of pure speed,” said Dave Sarachan, the interim coach at the time. “It didn’t happen right away. I had several conversations with him, talking about being patient. You could tell he would be a guy for the future.”

The U.S. Men’s World Cup squad will face off against Wales, Iran, and group favorite England in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Video: Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

While Tim’s career was taking shape, his father delved deeper into politics. A failed presidential candidate in 2005, he was elected to the Liberian Senate before launching a successful presidential campaign in 2017. He is in a six-year term to lead a nation of 5 million.

On diplomatic trips in Europe, George often visits his son. During the winter and summer breaks, Tim finds himself in Liberia, Jamaica and New York.

Soccer is not the only family influence that has shaped his life. So has music.

“In our house, my parents played Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, a lot of Jamaican old tunes,” he said.

At his own home, Tim has built a recording studio and works with his French producer, Fleetzy. He has recorded several tracks; his preference is trap soul, a subgenre of rhythm and blues that borrows from rap and soul.

“Football is first,” he said. “But we have so much free time, it doesn't take a lot of effort to sit down and write. At the same time I'm resting my body, I’m doing something I love.”

Weah was the obvious choice to become the U.S. team’s designated DJ. A wide variety of music juices the locker room: trap soul, hip-hop, reggaeton, country, as well as “old-school music for the coaches,” he said, smiling.

Advertisement

Weah noted the improvisational qualities in both soccer and music.

“You have to be creative on the field as well as in the studio,” he said. “You’ve got to think outside the box. You have to give the people what they love, whether it’s tricks [on the field] or catchy lyrics.”

In Qatar, the young U.S. squad will need to hit the right notes to advance out of a balanced group headlined by England, the Americans’ second opponent, Nov. 25.

“A team is like a band,” Weah said. “We all have to work together to get the right outcome. For us to make the sound right, we all have to play the same chords. Everyone has to play together.”

He will do his part in front of family, and in front of a father who never got the chance to play on soccer’s biggest stage.

“You know, it’s life: Some people make World Cups, some people don’t, so hopefully I can just get the opportunity and do right by him and have a good World Cup,” Tim Weah said. “That’ll make him super happy.”

GiftOutline Gift Article