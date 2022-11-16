U-Va. football game vs. Coastal Carolina canceled after three players killed

The Virginia football team’s game Saturday against Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville has been canceled, the school’s athletic department announced Wednesday morning. The decision comes less than three days after three Cavaliers players were fatally shot and two other students, including one other player, were wounded when a gunman opened fire on charter bus Sunday night at a campus garage.
It remains unclear whether Virginia, which last played Nov. 12 in a 37-7 loss to visiting Pittsburgh, will play its final game of the season against Virginia Tech scheduled for Nov. 26 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., in the annual showdown for the Commonwealth Cup.
This is a developing story and will be updated.