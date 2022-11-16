Bradley Beal returns, but late three snaps Wizards’ winning streak

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Beal did everything in his power in the final 30 seconds of the Washington Wizards’ 121-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beal’s legs must have felt like jelly at the end of his first game in 12 days after he tested positive for the coronavirus Nov. 5, but his feet moved rapid-fire on defense. He stared down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — one of the hottest guards in the NBA — off the ball in what ended up as a missed three. On the other end, he faced Luguentz Dort — one of the more talented lockdown defenders in the NBA — and ricocheted off his body, nailing his signature step-back shot from midrange to put the Wizards up two points with less than seven seconds remaining.

Beal walked calmly to the bench and downed a glug of water, thinking, surely, the game was in hand.

But the Thunder had come back before, erasing two double-digit leads. What was one more rally?

Advertisement

Gilgeous-Alexander released a beautiful three-pointer with less than two seconds to play Wednesday night at Capital One Arena to give the Wizards their first loss in five games and spoil Beal’s return to the court.

“That is — that is very frustrating,” Beal said. “Tip your hat off to the other team. They made tough plays, tough shots. Just like I did one before.”

Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 42 points, six rebounds and seven assists to power Oklahoma City over the finish line in a back-and-forth affair that ultimately came down to defense.

The Thunder shot 54.3 percent from the field and made 16 of 31 shots from beyond the three-point line. Washington was just behind them — it shot 51.2 percent from the field and made 17 of 34 from three — but Oklahoma City (7-8) was more clutch when it counted and threw the Wizards into disarray with a switch-heavy defense in the second half.

Advertisement

It also had the critical knowledge that if it kept attacking the Wizards (8-7), something would crack.

“It’s obviously deflating when you have a lead, play well and allow a team to climb back in. … You can’t have a double-digit deficit evaporate like it did,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “You give a team life, and they start to feed on it. It snowballs a bit.”

When asked Tuesday at practice whether he was worried about Beal’s return throwing a wrench into the Wizards’ newfound offensive rhythm, Unseld was sure the team could plug Beal in and march on without issue.

The first quarter proved as much when Washington made 7 of 10 shots from the three-point line in the first nine minutes and took a 17-point lead. Beal had a hot start and had five points, two rebounds and two assists in his first four minutes.

Advertisement

But the bench struggled as much as the starters flourished. A scoring drought of more than five minutes that began at the end of the first quarter erased the Wizards’ lead.

The Thunder stormed back in the third quarter as Washington returned from the locker room with far less energy.

For the Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis led six scorers in double figures with 27 points and nine rebounds. Beal had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Kyle Kuzma added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

“This loss was a bunch of mental errors across the board. Can’t do it when we’re playing a team like that,” Kuzma said. “We let a guy come in here and score at will, didn’t really do anything to affect him. That loss is on us. Wizards lost the game. Credit to OKC.”

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Goodwin injured

Two-way player Jordan Goodwin walked off the court near the end of the fourth quarter after apparently getting tangled up with Deni Avdija going up for a rebound. Goodwin fell to the floor, was clutching his left leg near the bottom of his shin and immediately asked for a sub. He eventually walked to the locker room of his own power. Unseld did not have an injury update immediately after the game.

Sleepy second group

Rui Hachimura was the star of the second unit with 14 points in 18 minutes, but the rest of his bench-dwelling teammates had a quiet start against Oklahoma City. Goodwin experienced his first downswing as a backup point guard and didn’t score his first points until the end of the third quarter. He ended with four points and three rebounds in 14 minutes but didn’t get going until the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Corey Kispert, who was bumped back to the bench because of Beal’s return, looked out of rhythm and had just two points in 11 minutes.

Washington also lost a 17-point first-quarter lead with the bench unit on the floor. The group didn’t score for a 5:18 span bridging the first and second quarters.

“I think it really gave the Thunder life,” Unseld said of the stretch. “Just trying to find the balance of bleeding those units together to minimize some of those stretches, but we’ve seen that second unit play exceptionally well. It just didn’t happen tonight.”

Gortat on the sideline

Marcin Gortat was back on the bench Wednesday — just a row back from his old seat at Capital One Arena. The former Wizards big man served a trial period as a guest coach during the preseason this year and was back in a coaches’ polo for the first time during the regular season against the Thunder. A Wizards spokesperson said Gortat would be with the team periodically throughout the season.

GiftOutline Gift Article