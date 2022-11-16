World Cup World Cup schedule, groups and brackets Each dot represents a game November S M T W T F S 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 Group stage 27 28 29 30 December S M T W T F S 1 2 3 Round of 16 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Quarter- finals 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Semifinals 3rd place Final Each dot represents a game November S M T W T F S S M T W 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 Group stage December T F S S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semfinals 3rd place Final Each dot represents a game November S M T W T F S S M T W 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 Group stage December T F S S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals 3rd place Final Each dot represents a game November December S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S M T W T F S S 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Group stage Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals 3rd place Final

The 2022 World Cup is set to kick off in Qatar this November, moved from its usual spot on the sports calendar to avoid the summer heat. The U.S. men’s national soccer team, led by Coach Gregg Berhalter and star forward Christian Pulisic, qualified for the 2022 World Cup, an improvement from its disastrous and unsuccessful 2018 campaign.

The U.S. landed in Group B along with England, Wales and Iran. England and the United States are set to meet in a high-profile clash in Qatar on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving. The Americans open their World Cup campaign against Wales on Nov. 21.

All times are EST.

Group A

Qatar Netherlands Ecuador Senegal Netherlands Qatar Ecuador Senegal Qatar Netherlands Ecuador Senegal Qatar Netherlands Ecuador Senegal

The presence of host Qatar, a soccer minnow that has never qualified for the World Cup, as the seeded team threatened to produce an underwhelming Group A. But the draw managed to still serve up a pair of dark-horse contenders: the Netherlands and Senegal.

The Dutch, three-time World Cup runners-up, have re-emerged as a force in UEFA thanks to such world-class talents as Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong. Senegal, meanwhile, won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year and boast a front line led by Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané up front. Although any nation that successfully navigates South American qualifying shouldn’t be underestimated, Ecuador looks like the group’s long shot.

Group B

Wales Iran United States England England United States Wales Iran England United States Wales Iran England United States Wales Iran

Its recent UEFA Nations League relegation aside, England has all the makings of a World Cup contender after claiming third place four years ago in Russia and advancing to the Euro 2020 final. Tottenham striker Harry Kane sets the tone up top, Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling keeps opponents off balance and rising stars like Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Mason Mount look ready for the global stage.

On paper, the United States should be the marginal favorite to join England in advancing: The Americans won both the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup and boast an unprecedented wealth of young stars testing themselves in Europe’s top leagues, including Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Juventus’s Weston McKennie and AC Milan’s Sergiño Dest. But a rocky qualifying run and underwhelming September friendlies could open the door for veteran-heavy Wales — competing in its first World Cup since 1958 — and an Iran squad that dominated in Asia’s qualifying campaign.

GROUP C

Saudi A. Mexico Poland Argentina Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia Argentina Saudi Arabia Poland Mexico Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia

After Lionel Messi at last led Argentina to an international title last summer, when the Albiceleste topped rival Brazil for the Copa America crown, can the 35-year-old footballing icon cap his legacy with an elusive World Cup title? There are few — if any — more compelling narratives in Qatar.

The heavyweight Argentines are joined in the group by a Mexico team that has fallen on tough times — failing to win the Concacaf Nations League or Gold Cup or finish atop the region in World Cup qualifying — but is still looking to win its first knockout round game since 1986. A Poland squad led by Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, winner of the past two FIFA men’s player of the year prizes, will also vie for a spot in the knockout round alongside underdog Saudi Arabia.

GROUP D

France Australia Tunisia Denmark Australia France Denmark Tunisia France Australia Denmark Tunisia Australia Denmark Tunisia France

After crashing out in the second round of last year’s European Championship, France will look to get back on track and become the first nation to repeat as World Cup champion since Pelé and Brazil did so in 1962. The French have the talent to pull it off: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, a teenage prodigy four years ago, has blossomed into a full-blown superstar, while prolific Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has returned from a five-year international exile.

The group’s sentimental favorite, however, is a Denmark team led by Manchester United playmaker Christian Eriksen — back on the field and thriving after suffering a traumatizing cardiac arrest in the opening game of the Danes’ Euro 2020 run. The group is rounded out by Tunisia and Australia, two teams that have combined to make it past the group stage just once and have never won a knockout round game.

GROUP E

Spain Costa Rica Japan Germany Costa Rica Japan Spain Germany Spain Costa Rica Germany Japan Costa Rica Germany Japan Spain

Only one group in Qatar includes multiple past World Cup winners, and it’s Group E. It so happens that the two past winners also aren’t all that far removed from their most recent victories: Spain was the champion in South Africa in 2010, while Germany took the crown in Brazil in 2014. Both squads have changed since those World Cup-winning campaigns, but these two European rivals will surely be vying for the top spot in the group.

The other two teams here have experience playing the spoiler against the perennial contenders on the biggest stage. Costa Rica, which went on a memorable run to the quarterfinals in 2014, was the last of the 32 teams to reach this year’s tournament, sealing its spot after a fourth-place finish in Concacaf qualifying and a playoff win. Japan reached the knockouts in 2018 and impressed in a shutout win over the United States last month.

GROUP F

Belgium Croatia Canada Morocco Canada Morocco Croatia Belgium Croatia Canada Morocco Belgium Canada Morocco Croatia Belgium

For most of the past four years, Belgium held the top spot in FIFA’s rankings. The Red Devils regularly feature some of the world’s best players — from star midfielders Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) and Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) to Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, who tied as the second-leading scorer at the 2018 World Cup. Despite all that talent, a major trophy has evaded the Belgians. In what will probably be the final run for their “Golden Generation,” they’ll try to change that in Qatar.

After finishing atop the Concacaf qualifying table, Canada is at its first World Cup in more than 30 years, led by a talented crop of young players. Morocco has seen some tumult following its quarterfinal exit at AFCON, but Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is back after a spell away from the national team. Then there’s Croatia: Only four years removed from a trip to the World Cup final in Russia, this may also be the last major tournament for its own “Golden Generation.”

GROUP G

Brazil Serbia Cameroon Switz. Serbia Switzerland Cameroon Brazil Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland Brazil Serbia Switzerland Cameroon

Brazil isn’t just a favorite to win Group G. It’s a popular choice to win the whole tournament — and for good reason. The top-ranked Brazilians will contend for their country’s sixth World Cup (and first since 2002) with one of the deepest squads in Qatar. With stars like Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior, A Seleção enters the World Cup with just one loss — to rival Argentina in July 2021 — in its past 29 matches.

It will be hard to stop a team as talent-laden as Brazil from finishing first here, but the other three countries will battle it out for the group’s second place in the knockout stage. Serbia is a good candidate to challenge for that spot, arriving in Qatar on an impressive run of form behind strikers Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus). Switzerland made it to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 in the summer of 2021 knocking out defending world champion France along the way, while underdog Cameroon will try to make its first trip past the group stage since 1990.

GROUP H

Portugal Uruguay Ghana S. Korea Uruguay South Korea Ghana Portugal Ghana Uruguay South Korea Portugal Uruguay South Korea Ghana Portugal

This group is one of the harder to predict among the eight in Qatar. The favorite here, Portugal, needed two wins in the playoffs to even secure its spot at the World Cup. This could be the final major international tournament for Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old Manchester United star, and all eyes will be watching to see if he and Argentina’s Lionel Messi could renew their rivalry one final time somewhere in the knockout stage.

Uruguay has a talented cast of characters — fronted by entertaining yet controversial striker Luis Suárez — but it remains to be seen if it can put the pieces together to make a deep run past the group stage. South Korea will ride on the strength of Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, one of the world’s best scorers and biggest stars. After a rocky exit from AFCON earlier this year, Ghana will hope it can turn the corner toward a stronger performance in Qatar.

Knockout stage

The group stage will wrap on Dec. 2, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout rounds beginning the next day. The round of 16 will pair teams that finished first in their group with teams that finished second in a corresponding group, so group A teams will face off with group B teams, C with D and so on. Once those matchups are confirmed and the bracket is set, each team’s potential path to the final becomes more clear. From here on out matches cannot end in a tie, so FIFA’s overtime and shootout rules will apply. To avoid too many rematches, teams from the same groups will be positioned on opposite sides of the bracket, so they won’t be able to meet again until the final, or the third place game should they lose in the semifinals.

Dec. 3, 10 am Group A 1st Dec. 9, 10 am Group B 2nd Group C 1st Group D 2nd Dec. 13, 2 pm Dec. 3, 2 pm Dec. 5, 10 am Group E 1st Group F 2nd Group G 1st Dec. 10, 10 am Group H 2nd FINAL Dec. 18, 10 am Dec. 5, 2 pm Dec. 4, 2 pm Group B 1st Dec. 9, 2 am Group A 2nd Group D 1st Group C 2nd Dec. 14, 2 pm Dec. 4, 10 am Dec. 6, 10 am Group F 1st Group E 2nd Group H 1st Dec. 10, 2 am Group G 2nd THIRD PLACE Dec. 17, 10 am Dec. 6, 10 am Dec. 3, 10 am Group A 1st Dec. 9, 10 am Group B 2nd Group C 1st Group D 2nd Dec. 13, 2 pm Dec. 3, 2 pm Dec. 5, 10 am Group E 1st Group F 2nd Group G 1st FINAL Dec. 10, 10 am Group H 2nd Dec. 18, 10 am Dec. 5, 2 pm Dec. 4, 2 pm Group B 1st Dec. 9, 2 am Group A 2nd Group D 1st Group C 2nd Dec. 14, 2 pm Dec. 4, 10 am Dec. 6, 10 am Group F 1st Group E 2nd THIRD PLACE Dec. 17, 10 am Group H 1st Dec. 10, 2 am Group G 2nd Dec. 6, 10 am Dec. 3, 10 am Dec. 4, 2 pm Group A 1st Group B 1st Dec. 9, 10 am Dec. 9, 2 pm Group B 2nd Group A 2nd Group C 1st Group D 1st FINAL Group D 2nd Group C 2nd Dec. 13, 2 pm Dec. 14, 2 pm Dec. 18, 10 am Dec. 3, 2 pm Dec. 4, 10 am Dec. 5, 10 am Dec. 6, 10 am Group E 1st Group F 1st THIRD PLACE Group F 2nd Group E 2nd Dec. 17, 10 am Group G 1st Group H 1st Dec. 10, 10 am Dec. 10, 2 pm Group H 2nd Group G 2nd Dec. 5, 2 pm Dec. 6, 10 am Sat., Dec. 3, 10 am Sun., Dec. 4, 2 pm Group A 1st Group B 1st Fri., Dec. 9, 10 am Fri., Dec. 9, 2 pm Group B 2nd Group A 2nd Group C 1st Group D 1st FINAL Group D 2nd Group C 2nd Tue., Dec. 13, 2 pm Sat., Dec. 18, 10 am Wed., Dec. 14, 2 pm Sat., Dec. 3, 2 pm Sun., Dec. 4, 10 am Mon., Dec. 5, 10 am Tue., Dec. 6, 10 am Group E 1st Group F 1st THIRD PLACE Group F 2nd Group E 2nd Sat., Dec. 17, 10 am Group G 1st Group H 1st Sat., Dec. 10, 10 am Sat., Dec. 10, 2 pm Group H 2nd Group G 2nd Mon., Dec. 5, 2 pm Tue., Dec. 6, 10 am

FIFA rankings

The U.S. men’s national team will play in the most balanced World Cup group, Group B. According to the FIFA’s rankings, there are only 15 positions between the highest-ranked team in the group, England, which is fifth, and the lowest, Iran, which is 20th. Conversely, there are 52 positions between the two extremes in Group H, which contains Portugal, ranked ninth, and Ghana, ranked at a tournament low 61st.

32 teams for a trophy Eight groups of four teams will pull from the six FIFA confederations. Group Group Group Group A B C D FIFA rank 1st 3 Argentina 4 France 5 England 8 Nether. 10 10 Denm. 13 Mexico U.S. 16 18 Senegal Wales 19 20 20 Iran 26 Poland 30 Tunisia 30 38 40 Australia 44 Ecuador 50 Qatar 50 51 Saudi Arabia 60 Group Group Group Group e f g h FIFA rank 1st 1 Brazil 2 Belgium 7 Spain 9 Port. 10 11 Germany 14 Urug. 15 Switz. 16 Croatia 20 21 Serbia 24 Morocco 24 Japan 28 South Korea 30 Costa Rica 31 38 Canada 40 43 Cameroon 50 60 61 Ghana Host 1 Qatar CONMEBOL 4 CONCACAF 4 UEFA 13 CAF 5 AFC 4 OFC 1 North, Central America and Caribbean Oceania Europe Africa South America Asia 32 teams for a trophy Eight groups of four teams will pull from the six FIFA confederations. Group Group Group Group A B C D FIFA rank 1st 3 Argentina 4 France 5 England 8 Netherlands 10 10 Denmark 13 Mexico U.S. 16 Wales 18 Senegal 19 20 20 Iran 26 Poland 30 30 Tunisia Australia 38 40 44 Ecuador 50 50 Qatar 51 Saudi Arabia 60 Group Group Group Group e f g h FIFA rank 1st 1 Brazil 2 Belgium 7 Spain 9 Portugal 10 11 Germany 12 Croatia 14 Uruguay 15 Switzerland 20 21 Serbia 22 Morocco 24 Japan 28 South Korea 30 Costa Rica 31 40 41 Canada 43 Cameroon 50 And Costa Rica (31) or New Zealand (101) 60 61 Ghana Host 1 Qatar CONMEBOL 4 CONCACAF 4 UEFA 13 CAF 5 AFC 4 OFC 1 North, Central America and Caribbean Oceania Europe Africa South America Asia 32 teams for a trophy Eight groups of four teams will pull from the six FIFA confederations. Group Group Group Group A B C D FIFA rank 1st Argentina 3 France 4 England 5 Netherlands 8 10th 10 Denmark Mexico 13 U.S. 16 Senegal 18 19 Wales 20th 20 Iran Poland 26 Tunisia 30th 30 Australia 38 40th Ecuador 44 Qatar 50th 50 Saudi Arabia 51 60th Group Group Group Group E F G H FIFA rank Brazil 1st 1 Belgium 2 Spain 7 Portugal 9 10th Germany 11 Croatia 12 Uruguay 14 Switzerland 15 20th Serbia 21 Morocco 22 Japan 24 South Korea 28 30th Costa Rica 31 40th Canada 41 Cameroon 43 50th 60th Ghana 61 Federation Teams Host 1 UEFA 13 CAF 5 CONMEBOL 4 AFC 4 CONCACAF 4 OFC 1 North, Central America and Caribbean Oceania Qatar Europe Africa South America Asia 32 teams for a trophy Eight groups of four teams will pull from the six FIFA confederations. Group Group Group Group Group Group Group Group A B C D E F G H FIFA rank Brazil 1 1st Belgium 2 Argentina 3 France 4 England 5 Spain 7 Netherlands 8 Portugal 9 Denmark 10th 10 Germany 11 Croatia 12 Mexico 13 Uruguay 14 Switzerland 15 U.S. 16 Senegal 18 Wales 19 20th Serbia Iran 21 20 Morocco 22 Japan 24 Poland 26 South Korea 28 Tunisia 30 30th Costa Rica 31 Australia 38 40th Canada 41 Cameroon 43 Ecuador 44 Qatar 50th 50 Saudi Arabia 51 60th Ghana 61 Federation Teams Host 1 UEFA 13 CAF 5 CONMEBOL 4 AFC 4 CONCACAF 4 OFC 1 North, Central America and Caribbean Oceania Europe Africa South America Asia Qatar

