Arundel volleyball storms back, falls just short in Maryland 4A title match

BEL AIR, Md. — In the first two sets of the Maryland 4A volleyball state championship game Thursday night, Arundel simply was out of sync. Looking for their third straight state title, the Wildcats were passing poorly, letting balls drop and missing blocks. Most importantly, they couldn’t generate any offense, which had powered their undefeated run this season.

Arundel eventually found an answer. But despite rallying from a hefty deficit, the Wildcats fell short in the decisive fifth set as Urbana prevailed, 25-23, 25-23, 12-25, 9-25, 15-11, at Harford Community College.

Urbana (19-3) was prepared for what Arundel (19-1) tried to do. Early on, that made all the difference.

“We definitely expected their hard serves, their consistent passes and digs, their hard hits,” Urbana senior libero Julia Gustafson said. “... We definitely got fired up in our little huddle before the game and just started off on a good note.”

After its early woes, Arundel (19-1) served itself back into the game, with setter Emily Liu opening the third set with a four-point run that turned into a 13-point lead thanks to pin hitter Audrey Owens being backed up by tight defense. The Wildcats followed with an even more dominant fourth set to force a fifth.

Arundel had all the momentum. But the pivotal moment in the final set was an Arundel net violation that allowed Urbana (19-3) to serve to victory.

“Even though we didn’t come out on top this time,” Owens said, “I’m really proud of how we did.”

“They are an incredible program, and they showed why they are tonight,” said Urbana Coach Jerry Burge, whose team notched its first state championship. “They didn’t get rattled. They came right back and took it right to us.”

