Capitals scramble out of an early hole but end up faltering in the shootout

ST. LOUIS — The Washington Capitals were lifeless as Thursday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues began, digging themselves a three-goal hole as a third straight regulation loss appeared all but certain. The visitors avoided that fate with a desperate rally that forced overtime but ultimately suffered a 5-4 defeat in the shootout.

Washington (7-9-3) went 0-2-1 on its three-game trip and is 2-5-3 in its past 10, but the Capitals’ late-game efforts Thursday showed flashes of energy they were missing during dismal losses to Tampa Bay and Florida earlier in the week.

“We got to carry that fire that we brought [Thursday] into the next game and play a little bit better and get us over that hump,” defenseman John Carlson said. “... The way things are going, we got to play it perfect and we got to keep it mistake-free all around.”

With his team down 4-2 entering the final period, Carlson, playing his 900th NHL game, scored a power-play goal, his second goal of the night, with 4:15 left. Conor Sheary got the equalizer just 72 seconds later. A go-ahead goal, which would have been credited to Nic Dowd, was taken off the board with 2:23 left because he hit the puck with a high stick.

After neither team lit the lamp in overtime, the Blues won in a six-round shootout. Using his now-signature slow approach, Evgeny Kuznetsov was the lone Capitals player to score in the tiebreaker. The Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich had the deciding goal before Sheary was denied to end it.

“Right now, the way things are going we need to play a lot tighter,” Carlson said. “Sometimes these spells happen where it doesn’t go your way at certain times. ... I think we deserved to win.”

Washington had chances to win it in the third, fourth and fifth rounds of the shootout but couldn’t convert. Alex Ovechkin, who had a goal and two assists, said the puck bounced on him during his second-round attempt and he didn’t have time to get off the right move. And Anthony Mantha broke his stick on his shot in the fourth round.

Capitals netminder Charlie Lindgren, making his first start against his previous team, stopped 20 of 24 shots. Blues counterpart Thomas Greiss was much busier, making 47 saves as Washington put 51 shots on net.

The Capitals’ next game is Saturday night against defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado at Capital One Arena.

“You can see the boys didn’t give up, play hard. ... We try our best to be in the battle and put puck deep and get forecheck going,” Ovechkin said. “If we are going to play the same way we played the last two periods, we are going to get results right away.”

With the Capitals facing a 3-0 hole after 20 minutes, Ovechkin was the first to solve Greiss at 15:12 of the second from the low slot. It was his ninth goal of the season and the 789th of his career. Carlson cut the Blues’ lead to 3-2 with a shorthanded goal at 17:36.

Ryan O’Reilly scored 26 seconds later to restore the Blues’ two-goal lead before the Capitals rallied in the final minutes of regulation to steal a standings point.

The Blues’ Brayden Schenn opened the scoring off the rush at 4:56 of the first. Buchnevich scored at 7:10, gathering a long pass off the corner boards and beating Lindgren for a wraparound goal. Less than five minutes later, Torey Krug scored the Blues’ third goal with a point shot on the power play. St. Louis (8-8-0) notched its fifth straight win after an eight-game losing streak.

“If we are not chasing games so much, maybe we can play a full 60 and get to our game more often,” Sheary said. “I think it is a good sign we are clawing our way back into games.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Power play needs help

Of all of Washington’s lingering struggles, the power play — once a strength for a team littered with scorers — has been one of the most discouraging. Before Carlson’s goal in the third, the Capitals had gone 0 for 23 in their past five games. They finished 1 for 3 against the Blues.

Heading into the matchup, the St. Louis penalty kill was ranked 29th in the NHL at 71.9 percent.

Orlov still out

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov sat out again and has missed six games since he was hurt Nov. 5 against Arizona. He traveled on this trip, hoping he would be able to return, but his status remains unclear for Saturday’s game against Colorado.

Lindgren settles down

Lindgren looked rattled to start the game but began to find a rhythm after the Blues’ opening salvo.

Lindgren spent most of last season with Springfield of the American Hockey League, helping the Thunderbirds to the Calder Cup finals, but he also played five games with the Blues. He went 5-0-0 with a 1.22 goals against average and a .958 save percentage.

“My confidence was so high, and the month I had [in St. Louis] I played really good hockey, and my confidence only grew from there,” he said. “It was huge for my career and put an exclamation point on knowing I can absolutely play at this level — and play really good hockey, too. I give a lot of credit to the organization. … They took a chance on me.”

Protas stays on top line

Washington had Aliaksei Protas on the top line to skate with Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. Coach Peter Laviolette made the switch after the first period of Tuesday’s loss at Florida and liked what he saw.

In his second NHL season, Protas has room to improve his physical play, especially when he’s given a top-line role.

“Physicality is strength on the puck, strength in the battle, and I think he does a good job with that,” Laviolette said. “But he is only going to get stronger as he gets older, and he will continue to work on that and push in that area. He could become really difficult to play against.”

