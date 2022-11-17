Crofton’s rapid rise peaks with its first girls’ soccer state title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — They say defense wins championships, but it can win only one team the title. The Crofton Cardinals and the Mount Hebron Vikings made it to the Maryland 3A girls’ soccer championship game thanks in large part to remarkable strength in that area. Both teams posted double-digit shutouts as they relied on their ability to keep the ball out of the net as a tried-and-true formula for success.

But the final weekend of the season is when formulas get foiled. The opponents are too good, the pressure too high. On Thursday at Loyola University, somebody had to give up a goal.

Crofton senior Cassidy Nichols shattered the standoff, and her first-half goal stood up as the difference in the Cardinals’ 1-0 victory.

“We told the team that, as we get closer and closer to this title, the opportunities will get fewer and fewer,” Coach Travis Bonfigli said. “It’s all about taking advantage of those few opportunities.”

Thursday’s victory was not only the first championship in program history, it also capped a swift and sudden ascent. Crofton, which opened in 2020 with students from Arundel and South River, finished 11-4-2 last year with a group that didn’t have a senior class. As immediate contenders, the Cardinals saw their season end in the 3A quarterfinals with a 1-0 loss to Mt. Hebron. The Vikings went on to win the title, the first in program history.

This fall, as Mt. Hebron (13-3-1) worked on its title defense, the Cardinals (15-3-1) aimed to level up. They took on an ambitious nonconference schedule and stumbled to a 1-3-1 start. They didn’t lose again, with Thursday’s victory being their 14th in a row.

“When we all came to Crofton sophomore year, we knew we had the potential to light it up,” said Nichols, one of eight seniors in this school year’s inaugural class. “And we knew we would progress until we were seniors. With the help of the classes underneath us, … we knew we could get here.”

Nichols’s goal came in the 29th minute and followed an opening stretch mostly dominated by Mount Hebron. The Cardinals played a long free kick into the box, and senior Meghan Piazza got her head on the ball. It fell to the right foot of Nichols, who slotted it home.

“There’s eight seniors on this team, and that core group is the group that’s carried us the entire year — without a doubt,” Bonfigli said.

From there, the Cardinals were in familiar territory. Two of their previous three playoff matches were 1-0 wins. All season, they had believed defense could win them the championship. Now it would.

“Playing for a school without a history is weird, but it makes you want to win more,” senior defender Ruby Shoots said, “because you want to set the bar higher for everyone coming after you.”

