D.C. attorney general files second lawsuit against Commanders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Washington Commanders regarding refundable deposits that allegedly were not returned to season ticket holders. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight The suit is the second filed against the team and Snyder by Racine’s office in a one-week span. It announced that it had sued Pro Football Inc., which owns the Commanders, “for implementing an illegal scheme to cheat District ticket holders out of their deposits for season tickets and use the money for its own purposes.”

Racine’s office said in a statement that the Commanders “have returned some of the money to ticket holders but, as of March 2022, they still held nearly $200,000 in unreturned security deposits paid by District consumers. They have also forfeited thousands of dollars from District consumers’ security deposits and converted that money into revenue for the team, to use for its own purposes.”

A week earlier, the office filed a consumer protection lawsuit in the civil division of the D.C. Superior Court against the Commanders, owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, accusing them of colluding to deceive and mislead customers about an investigation of the team’s workplace to maintain its fan base in pursuit of revenue. The Commanders and the NFL denied the allegations.

Advertisement

“Today’s announcement follows our recent lawsuit against the Commanders, Dan Snyder, NFL, and Roger Goodell, and is yet another example of egregious mismanagement and illegal conduct by Commanders executives who seem determined to lie, cheat, and steal from District residents in as many ways as possible,” Racine said Thursday in a statement. “The Commanders’ arrogance and blatant disregard for the law is a slap in the face to District residents who have supported the team for decades. We deserve better, and today my office is taking action yet again to hold them accountable.”

Racine said last week that his office would take further action this week on the team’s alleged financial issues if it did not agree to reimburse fans.

“We are going to give Mr. Snyder and his team an opportunity to pay back exactly what we found they owe D.C. residents,” Racine said last week during an interview with The Washington Post after he announced the first lawsuit at a news conference. “But that’s not going to be a long opportunity, and we’ll prepare a legal document that will be filed in court next week if a deal is not reached.”

The issue of the allegedly withheld deposits initially was raised in April when the House Committee on Oversight and Reform detailed allegations of financial improprieties by the team and Snyder in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission. That letter was copied to Racine and Jason S. Miyares, Virginia’s Republican attorney general.

GiftOutline Gift Article