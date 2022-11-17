House Republicans say probe of Daniel Snyder will be ‘over’ in January

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said they will discontinue its investigation of the Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder when they take majority leadership of the committee in January. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight “It’s over,” Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the committee’s ranking Republican member, said in a statement issued Wednesday night after reports projected Republicans had clinched majority control of the House of Representatives.

Republicans on the committee have been sharply critical of the Democratic-led investigation into the team’s workplace and allegations of financial improprieties by the Commanders and Snyder. The investigation led to a June 22 hearing on Capitol Hill at which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified remotely and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairwoman, announced her intention to issue a subpoena to compel Snyder’s testimony.

The Democrats still are expected to issue a final report or memo on the investigation, although they have not specified the form or the timing. A spokesperson for committee Democrats did not respond to a request to comment.

“We applaud Rep. Comer for his leadership in putting an end to the investigation into a private company, which has been correctly characterized by sitting members of Congress as a ‘farce’ and ‘an abuse of power’ for its ‘reli[ance] on one-sided, unsupported claims,’” attorneys John Brownlee and Stuart Nash, who represent the Commanders, said in a statement the team issued Thursday.

In April, the committee detailed allegations of financial improprieties by Snyder and the team in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission. The attorneys general for D.C., Karl A. Racine (D), and Virginia, Jason S. Miyares (R), announced they would investigate. The team has denied committing any financial improprieties.

Racine’s office filed a consumer protection lawsuit last week in the civil division of the D.C. Superior Court against the Commanders, Snyder, the NFL and Goodell. The lawsuit accuses them of colluding to deceive and mislead customers about an investigation of the team’s workplace to maintain the Commanders’ fan base in pursuit of revenue. The team and league denied the allegations.

Maloney wrote to fellow committee members in a memo in June that the panel’s investigation had found evidence that Snyder and members of his legal team had conducted a “shadow investigation” and compiled a “dossier” targeting former team employees, their attorneys and journalists in an attempt to discredit his accusers and shift blame for the team’s workplace to Allen. The team has disputed that account.

Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team, said at a congressional roundtable in February that Snyder had harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo. Snyder denied the accusations, calling them “outright lies.”

The Commanders have said Snyder and his wife Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, have hired an investment bank to consider offers to sell all or part of the franchise.

