Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt win baseball’s MVP awards

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt were named Major League Baseball’s MVPs on Thursday night.
Ultimately, Judge’s stunning season won out, giving him his first MVP award. He led the major leagues in homers by 16, was tops in on-base-plus-slugging percentage by nearly 100 points and did it all while hitting .311 under the scorching New York spotlight. Ohtani finished sixth in the AL in OPS and fourth with 34 homers. He also finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting after pitching to a 2.33 ERA and racking up 219 strikeouts in 166 innings.
In the National League, Goldschmidt bested teammate Nolan Arenado and San Diego Padres star Manny Machado for his first MVP award. Goldschmidt led the NL with a .981 OPS and hit .317 with 35 homers for the Central Division champions.
This is a developing story and will be updated.