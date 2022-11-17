Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt win baseball’s MVP awards

Judge, who hit 62 home runs to set the American League record and fell just short of the AL batting title, beat Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani to win one of the most scrutinized MVP races in recent memory — one that weighed the value of Ohtani’s contributions as a hitter and a pitcher against one of the more well-rounded offensive years in recent history.

Ultimately, Judge’s stunning season won out, giving him his first MVP award. He led the major leagues in homers by 16, was tops in on-base-plus-slugging percentage by nearly 100 points and did it all while hitting .311 under the scorching New York spotlight. Ohtani finished sixth in the AL in OPS and fourth with 34 homers. He also finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting after pitching to a 2.33 ERA and racking up 219 strikeouts in 166 innings.