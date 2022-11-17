NFL considers moving Bills-Browns game as huge snowstorm looms

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL is considering the possibility of relocating the Buffalo Bills’ home game Sunday because of the prospect of a massive snowstorm hitting the area. The Bills are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Eastern time Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Forecasts are calling for three to six feet of snow in parts of western New York. The NFL is monitoring the forecast and is remaining in contact with the Bills and Browns, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. No decision had been made as of midday Thursday.

The game could be moved if it cannot be played in the Buffalo area. One possibility mentioned Thursday was playing it Sunday in Detroit, when the Lions are on the road facing the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.

Where the lake effect is the most intense and persistent, snow will be measured in feet, not inches. Travel within these bands will be extremely dangerous, if not impossible. This will especially be the case across the Buffalo Metro Friday and Friday night. pic.twitter.com/49mLsqLX6T — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 16, 2022

In that case, the Bills could spend the week in Detroit, where they’re scheduled to play on Thanksgiving against the Lions.

The NFL is not contemplating keeping the Bills-Browns game in the Buffalo area and postponing it until Monday, according to a person familiar with the discussions. That would require pushing back the Bills-Lions game until Friday, which the league seems unwilling to do. The Lions traditionally host a Thanksgiving Day game.

The NFL has said it will play a game on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which Amazon will carry on Prime Video, beginning next season. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) But that apparently won’t happen this season, even with the weather issues in Buffalo.

This is the second time this season the league has contemplated relocating a game because of severe weather. As Hurricane Ian threatened Florida, the league said it would play the Buccaneers-Chiefs game Oct. 2 in Minneapolis if it could not be played in Tampa.

But the Buccaneers announced three days before the game that it would be played as scheduled in Tampa, at the behest of local officials. The hurricane devastated parts of Florida and left millions of people without power. But the effects in the Tampa area were not as severe as originally feared.

