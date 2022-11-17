A five-minute guide to NFL Week 11

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Minnesota Vikings, already a presence at or near the top of most NFL power rankings, have been enveloped by a team-of-destiny kind of aura. How else to explain what happened Sunday, when Justin Jefferson had a reception for the ages and the Vikings managed to win a game they’d essentially lost against the Buffalo Bills? Minnesota is 5-1 when it trails in the fourth quarter and 7-0 in one-score games. This week, it hosts the Dallas Cowboys in the marquee matchup of Week 11.

Of course, the Vikings are all too familiar with this destiny stuff, only to suffer heartbreak. For now, before we look at the rest of the week’s slate, let’s rewind the Jefferson catch one more time.

All times Eastern

Byes: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks

Thursday

Titans (6-3) at Packers (4-6), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video: “We’re not dead,” a smiling Aaron Rodgers told reporters Sunday after beating Dallas in overtime. The secret to the Packers’ modest success of late? Running the ball (something Tennessee knows a lot about). Aaron Jones (138) and A.J. Dillon (65) combined for over 200 yards rushing against the Cowboys and took some of the pressure to make magic off Rodgers and the injured thumb on his right hand. But an offensive line that has struggled at times faces a big test from a Titans defense that had six sacks on Denver’s Russell Wilson on Sunday and is allowing only 3.9 yards per rushing attempt this season.

Sunday

Bears (3-7) at Falcons (4-6), 1 p.m.: Stopping Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running — or at least limiting his effectiveness — is imperative. From Week 6 through Week 10, Fields rushed for more yards (555) over a five-game span than any quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He passed Lamar Jackson’s record of 473 yards, set from Week 6 through Week 11 in 2019, according to NFL Research. Still, Fields hasn’t prevented the Bears from becoming the first team in NFL history to score 29 or more points in three consecutive games and lose all three.

Advertisement

Panthers (3-7) at Ravens (6-3), 1 p.m.: Carolina comes into the game after a victory over Atlanta in which it converted a season-high six third downs on 15 attempts. That raises the question: Is P.J. Walker the guy? Is Baker Mayfield? Is there a guy? As for Baltimore, it displayed one of its most methodical scoring assaults of the season against New Orleans before going off on a bye week. Four of its five scoring drives against the Saints consumed at least eight plays, and Lamar Jackson connected with 10 different targets despite not having Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman available because of injuries.

Browns (3-6) at Bills (6-3), 1 p.m.: This could be a classic weather game, with the forecast calling for heavy snow (think in terms of “feet”) starting Thursday and continuing until Sunday afternoon in Western New York. Despite an elbow injury, Josh Allen passed for 330 yards in the Bills’ bizarre loss to the Vikings but threw a costly interception in overtime. Suddenly, Buffalo has lost two games in a row. At this rate, the Bills may end up going to Arrowhead Stadium for another playoff matchup with the Chiefs, something they want dearly to avoid.

Worst lake-effect storm in years?

Thundersnow?

3-6 FEET❄️ in Buffalo before Browns-Bills?https://t.co/WWom68Ttgj — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 16, 2022

Advertisement

Eagles (8-1) at Colts (4-5-1), 1 p.m.: No longer undefeated, Philadelphia will test whether Jeff Saturday, 1-0 as an NFL coach despite never having coached at the pro or college level, is the real deal. The Eagles have been strong in the first half of their games (averaging 19.4 points and 234 yards) and vulnerable in the second half (7.9 points and 142.8 yards).

Jets (6-3) at Patriots (5-4), 1 p.m.: New England won its most recent meeting with the Jets, 22-17, on Oct. 30, with Devin McCourty accounting for two of the Patriots’ three interceptions of Zach Wilson. Nick Folk kicked five field goals, and the Jets’ four-game winning streak ended. When last seen before their bye weeks, the Jets were beating the Bills and the Patriots were thumping the Colts.

Rams (3-6) at Saints (3-7), 1 p.m.: The Rams are making a strong case for being the worst defending Super Bowl champion. That dubious distinction belongs to the 1999 Broncos, who went 6-10 with John Elway retired and Terrell Davis missing most of the season with a torn ACL.

Advertisement

Lions (3-6) at Giants (7-2), 1 p.m.: Facing the NFL’s most porous run defense and possessing Saquon Barkley at running back, the Giants fed Barkley 35 times, and he rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown Sunday against Houston. With some of the pressure off, Daniel Jones became the sixth Giants quarterback in 11 instances since 1950 to have 15 or more pass attempts and a 150-plus passer rating (153.3) in a game.

Raiders (2-7) at Broncos (3-6), 4:05 p.m.: Two underperforming AFC West teams with first-year coaches who are on the hot seat tangle in Denver. The Raiders’ Josh McDaniels, who formerly coached the Broncos, has already had meetings with owner Mark Davis, and Brandon Marshall, who played for McDaniels in 2009 with Denver, poured kerosene on the fire. “Josh McDaniels is definitely not suited to be a head coach. Absolutely not,” Marshall said on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams.” “… Because he doesn’t know how to lead people. You can have all the X’s and O’s in the world … but when you go into a losing locker room, the first thing you have to do is be able to get to the players’ minds and their hearts. And he’s not capable of doing that.”

Bengals (5-4) at Steelers (3-6), 4:25 p.m.: Cincinnati crushed Carolina before its bye week, with Joe Mixon piling up over 200 yards from scrimmage — including his first 100-yard rushing game since Nov. 28, 2021 — and scoring five touchdowns against a team whose defense was ranked 10th against the run.

Advertisement

Cowboys (6-3) at Vikings (8-1), 4:25 p.m.: In Dallas’s loss to Green Bay, Micah Parsons generated zero quarterback pressures on just eight pass rushes for the first time in his career, something Kirk Cousins no doubt noticed. That might also draw the attention of Jefferson, who has 20 career games with 100 or more receiving yards, the most by any player in his first three NFL seasons. (Before Sunday, he had been tied with Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss at 19.) He had a career-best 193 receiving yards against the Bills.

Chiefs (7-2) at Chargers (5-4), 8:20, NBC: What was expected to be the NFL’s glittering division is a two-team fight. The Chiefs are making their second Sunday night appearance in three weeks after Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert were flexed into the spot. Mahomes has the most passing touchdowns in a player’s first 75 career starts in the Super Bowl era (176 after throwing for four Sunday against Jacksonville, moving past Dan Marino’s 173). Mahomes will make his 73rd start Sunday. No wonder the networks, if they had their way, would put Mahomes in prime time every week.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 4+ pass touchdowns in 22.2 percent of his 72 career games, the highest percentage in NFL history.



The next closest player, Aaron Rodgers, has done so in 14.9 percent of his career games entering Week 10. #ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 13, 2022

Monday

49ers (5-4) at Cardinals (4-6), 8:15 p.m., ESPN: Some quarterbacks earn big contracts with gaudy stats, and then there’s Jimmy Garoppolo. In a strange-but-true fact, San Francisco’s quarterback is 10-2 in games (including the playoffs) in which he has not passed for a touchdown.

GiftOutline Gift Article