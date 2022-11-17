The Athletic names Washington Post’s Steven Ginsberg as its new editor

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“We conducted an intensive search and interview process during which it became clear that Steven is the right leader for The Athletic’s newsroom,” David Perpich, the Athletic’s publisher, told the Times staff. “He is a champion of ambitious and creative journalism who has a love for breaking news, beat reporting, analysis and investigative scoops.”

Advertisement

Before becoming a managing editor, Ginsberg, 50, was The Post’s national editor, a role in which he oversaw its political coverage during Donald Trump’s presidency. He joined the Post in 1994 as a copy aide and worked as a business and metro reporter before becoming an editor.

Post reporters have won six Pulitzer Prizes under his supervision, including the Public Service award last year for coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection and its aftermath, Sally Buzbee, the paper’s executive editor, and Cameron Barr, its senior managing editor, told the newsroom in an email Thursday morning.

“Steven’s departure brings to an end an exemplary career at The Post,” they wrote, adding: “We are grateful for his many years of distinguished service."

Ginsberg declined to comment.

The Athletic was founded in 2016, and its newsroom has grown to more than 400 writers and editors across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, where it expanded to cover the Premier League in 2019. The site raised around $140 million in venture capital funding and has more than 1 million subscribers. The Times acquired the company earlier this year and has begun integrating the Athletic’s coverage into its bundle of offerings that includes news, cooking and games.

Advertisement

The Athletic has lost $29 million in the three quarters since it was acquired by the Times, according to the Times’s earning reports. But its publisher, David Perpich, told the Post that the Times sees a business opportunity in selling advertising and expanding the site’s reach and he expects the site to be profitable in three years.

Ginsberg was one of several candidates to replace former Post Executive Editor Martin Baron when he retired in 2021. That job went to Sally Buzbee, the former top editor at the Associated Press. Ginsberg was a defendant in a lawsuit filed last year by one of his reporters, Felicia Sonmez, who said the newspaper discriminated against her after she publicly said she had been the victim of sexual assault. The lawsuit was dismissed; Sonmez has appealed.

GiftOutline Gift Article