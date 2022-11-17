Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If history is any guide, Thursday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans should be a spectacular blowout. Since Aaron Rodgers took over as the Packers starting quarterback in 2008, Green Bay and Tennessee have played four times; three of the games were decided by 22 points or more. The winning team has also scored at least 40 points in each of those matchups, potentially making us hopeful for a lot of one-sided scoring on Thursday night

The betting public, however, has its doubts. The total opened at 40½, drifted up to 42 and then trickled back down to 41. The market has also decided host Green Bay should be the favorite, despite its unsightly 4-6 record. The Packers opened as 1½-point favorites on Sunday night before bets pushed it to -2½ and eventually -3, where it stands now at most books (some were offering Green Bay -3½, as you’ll see below).

My own personal power ratings have this game much closer, which could make the Titans and the points or the Titans on the moneyline enticing. For more on that, read on.

Neil Greenberg’s picks

Aaron Rodgers, under 242½ passing yards, playable to under 240½

Advertisement

Rodgers is averaging 231½ passing yards per game this season with a median of 234 yards, giving considerable weight to the under on this prop. Using his season-long averages, we would estimate the price for under 242½ yards to be -170, yet you can find it widely available at prices of -114 or better. Plus, Tennessee’s defense is no slouch. Both Football Outsiders and Pro Football Focus grade its pass coverage as above average.

AJ Dillon, over 33½ rushing yards, playable to over 35½

Tennessee is tough to run on, stopping a league-high 24 percent of rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage this season. Then again, so is Buffalo (23 percent stuff rate, second in the NFL), and Dillon ran for 54 yards against the Bills a few weeks ago. The New York Jets (19 percent, ninth) are good, too, and Dillon ran for 41 yards against them on Oct. 16. Based on his performance in 2022, this prop for Dillon should be priced at -175, giving it a lot of value at kickoff.

Advertisement

Matt Bonesteel’s pick

Titans +3.5 (DraftKings with -115 juice; +3 is widely available and I’d play that, too)

On Sunday, nearly the entire country had the opportunity to see the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys. It was Fox’s national game of the week in the late-afternoon window, a matchup between two of the NFL’s most prominent brands, and Green Bay’s overtime win to snap a five-game losing streak garnered 29.2 million television viewers, the league’s most-watched game on any network this season.

Conversely, unless you lived in the Rockies or (more or less) the state of Tennessee, you probably didn’t catch much of the Titans’ 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos, their sixth win in seven games.

Knowing all that, I think the spread here reflects the incorrect feeling that the Packers are back because of one much-watched win over a somewhat good team. As noted above, this spread was Green Bay -1½ on the lookahead line and now sits at -3 or -3½, and I’m not entirely sure why other than the Packers’ unearned mystique.

Advertisement

Titans running back Derrick Henry should feast on a Green Bay defense that ranks 30th in rushing DVOA and was on the field for 79 plays just four days ago. Tennessee’s defense, meanwhile, sacked Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson six times and now gets a Packers offense that has injury concerns on the line: Neither tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) nor guard-tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee), the team’s usual starters who both played all 64 snaps on Sunday, have practiced this week, and both are listed as questionable.

Green Bay’s win Sunday was statistically unlikely and shouldn’t be seen as a sign that the Packers have reversed course. The Cowboys led by 14 and had a 96 percent win probability in the fourth quarter. They couldn’t convert on fourth and short on the opening possession of overtime, giving the ball to Green Bay for the game-winning field goal. What if they had converted that first down — NFL teams have converted on that down and distance from that field position 60 percent of the time since 2002 — and then scored the winning touchdown? Green Bay wouldn’t be giving three or even 3½ points, that’s for sure. Take the Titans here.

GiftOutline Gift Article