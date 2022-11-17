Potential bidders for Commanders are fixated on Jeff Bezos’s intent

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prospective bidders for the Washington Commanders believe if Jeff Bezos is intent on buying the NFL franchise, it’s his for the taking because the Amazon founder’s net worth would enable him to outbid all contenders. Nonetheless, according to people with ties to the process, multiple groups are vying to establish themselves as the next-leading option in case Bezos decides not to pursue the team or sets a hard ceiling on what he’s willing to pay.

It is not clear whether Commanders owner Daniel Snyder intends to sell Washington’s NFL franchise in full or simply seek investors to buy a minority stake in the team. He and Tanya Snyder, his wife and the team’s co-CEO, have hired an investment bank and said they will explore all options. Any sales process is likely to be slowed by the legal issues surrounding the Commanders, given that new buyers or investors would not want to be liable for any financial judgments against the team, according to multiple people familiar with the conversations among potential bidders.

Should Snyder decide to sell the entire franchise, potential buyers other than Bezos include the bidders who tried but failed to purchase the Denver Broncos before they were sold this summer for $4.65 billion to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s inner workings. Some already have acknowledged their interest.

Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, declined to comment on his potential bid for the Commanders when asked about it Saturday night at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala.

Advertisement

“I can’t talk about it,” Bezos said.

Bezos was similarly noncommittal during an interview with CNN that aired Monday.

“Yes, I’ve heard that buzz,” said Bezos, who was seated beside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

Sanchez said: “I do like football. I’m just going to throw that out there for everyone.”

Bezos added: “There’s not much I can say about that right now. But she does like football.”

Bezos has an estimated net worth of $121.1 billion, according to Forbes, which ranks him as the world’s fourth-wealthiest person. Other owners have expressed interest in having Bezos pursue an NFL franchise. He has been linked to the Seattle Seahawks, who probably will be sold in the coming years by the trust of late owner Paul Allen, the former Microsoft co-founder.

“I’m sure that eventually it would be in everyone’s best interests if someone that’s as community-oriented as [Bezos] gets involved in the Seattle situation,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a 2019 interview with The Post.

Advertisement

Amazon pays the NFL roughly $1 billion annually to carry the league’s “Thursday Night Football” package. Bezos sat alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the season’s first Thursday night game carried by Amazon.

Bezos said during his CNN interview: “I grew up in Houston, Texas, and I played football growing up as a kid. It is my favorite sport. You know, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

One potential obstacle is the consumer protection lawsuit filed last week in the civil division of the D.C. Superior Court against Snyder, the Commanders, the NFL and Goodell by the office of Karl A. Racine, the District’s Democratic attorney general. Racine’s office said last week that the defendants “could face millions of dollars in penalties.”

Some familiar with the situation said they believe those issues could take six to 12 months to resolve. That is not the only legal action that is likely to complicate any sale. Investors are aware that other lawsuits could arise from ongoing investigations into the team.

Advertisement

In addition to Racine’s lawsuit, Snyder and the team are under investigation by the NFL, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the office of Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R). Investigators for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia have interviewed witnesses about allegations of financial improprieties involving the team, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. The team has denied committing financial improprieties.

Racine said Friday that his office would take further action in court on the allegations of financial irregularities if Snyder and the team do not take advantage of an opportunity being afford to them “to pay back exactly what we found they owe D.C. residents.”

Bezos’s consideration of a potential bid has continued since a person familiar with the situation initially said Nov. 3 that Bezos is interested in the Commanders and potentially might bid with music mogul Jay-Z as an investor in his group. Bezos and Jay-Z met over dinner last week in Los Angeles, according to a report by TMZ.

Advertisement

David Rubenstein, the co-founder of the Carlyle Group, was asked along the red carpet before Saturday’s event at the National Portrait Gallery whether he intends to bid on the Commanders.

“What’s your next question?” he said.

Rubenstein is bidding for Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals with Ted Leonsis, the owner of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

On the issue of bidding on either the Commanders or Nationals, Rubenstein said: “There’s a lot of great teams that are going to be for sale. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see. You should ask some of the other people here. I think Jeff Bezos — is he coming? I don’t know. But ask him.”

The Commanders have said that the Snyders hired BofA Securities, a division of Bank of America, to consider potential transactions for the franchise. The Commanders have not specified whether the Snyders intend to sell all or part of the franchise.

Advertisement

One person with knowledge of the process expressed the belief that until a few weeks ago, Snyder had planned to sell only a minority share of the team but now realizes that he must sell the entire franchise. He is facing a considerable debt burden, and the team is seeking to build a new stadium to replace 25-year-old FedEx Field, routinely ranked by fans as among the NFL’s worst venues.

But according to several people with knowledge of NFL transactions, Snyder will struggle to find an investor willing to pay $1 billion to $2 billion to be his junior business partner unless he is willing to guarantee an opportunity to “buy him out” and become the full or principal owner at a future date.

In a recent radio interview, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referenced the issue of Snyder’s debt in explaining why he wasn’t surprised Snyder was exploring a potential sale. In March 2021, the NFL granted Snyder a $450 million debt waiver (above the $500 million debt ceiling that applies to all NFL teams) that enabled him to buy out the 40.5 percent collective stake of limited partners Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Robert Rothman for $875 million. That loan must be repaid by 2028 for Snyder to remain in the league.

Advertisement

The NFL said last week that it is up to the Snyders whether to sell the entire franchise or only part of it. Either would require the approval of three-fourths of the other team owners.

“I’d refer you to the club for information regarding any potential transaction,” Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy said during a conference call with reporters. “It’s, of course, their decision.”

Mat Ishbia, the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, and media entrepreneur Byron Allen also are among those interested in bidding on the team. Ishbia and Allen were among the bidders for the Broncos, who were sold in June by the Pat Bowlen Trust to Walton’s group. That $4.65 billion purchase is the record sale price for an NFL franchise. The owners officially approved the deal in August. Forbes estimated in August that the Commanders are worth $5.6 billion.

Advertisement

Other bidders for the Broncos included Clearlake Capital co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, who previously attempted to purchase a minority stake in the Commanders from Daniel Snyder’s former limited partners; Josh Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils; and Todd L. Boehly, the CEO of Eldridge Industries, the chairman of the Chelsea Football Club and a part-owner of MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

A spokesperson for Boehly has not responded to requests for comment. Spokespeople for Harris and Eghbali and Feliciano have declined to comment.

Some familiar with the dynamics of pro sports ownership in D.C. speculate that Leonsis or others in his Monumental Sports organization could end up as investors in a bid led by Bezos or another prospective majority owner because of the expertise they could provide in the operations of pro teams, the local sports market, and venue infrastructure.

GiftOutline Gift Article