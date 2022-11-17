The World Cup kicks off next week. Some of soccer’s brightest stars are out.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the weeks leading up to the World Cup, club managers have expressed frustrations over the tournament’s timing. For their national team counterparts, the crammed schedule also means depleted rosters as top players carry seasonal injuries into the global showcase. Here are some of the notable standouts who could miss games — or the entire competition.

Sadio Mane

Senegalese talisman Sadio Mane will miss his country’s “first games” at the World Cup because of a right fibula injury he suffered playing for Bayern Munich last week against Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, Abdoulaye Sow, a Senegal football federation board member, told reporters this week.

Sow did not clarify how many games Mane will miss, but they could include Senegal’s opener Monday against the Netherlands, a Nov. 25 contest against host Qatar and a Nov. 29 group stage finale against Ecuador.

The 2022 African player of the year, Mane established himself as one of the world’s most dangerous attacking players with Liverpool before his June jump to the German powerhouse. His contributions were crucial to the West African nation’s success this year, evidenced by his game-winning penalty in a shootout to defeat Egypt in February’s African Cup final.

Son Heung-min

South Korean star Son Heung-min hasn’t been ruled out, but after the Tottenham Hotspur forward underwent surgery to repair a fractured eye socket this month, his World Cup participation is in question.

To the relief of South Korean fans, Son was photographed practicing on Wednesday while wearing a face mask. Son, who shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot with Liverpool’s Mo Salah last season, scored twice in the 2018 World Cup. His South Korean side opens group stage play against Uruguay on Nov. 24.

N’Golo Kante

Kante, a pivotal member of France’s World Cup-winning side in 2018, was ruled out of this year’s World Cup last month following surgery for what was the latest in a string of hamstring issues that have hampered his early season with Chelsea.

France hopes to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962, but the team’s impressive depth will be tested in Qatar. It will also be without Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba (September knee surgery), Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana (October knee injury) and RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, who on Tuesday suffered an injury while training that ended his World Cup before it started.

French Manager Didier Deschamps did include the following names on his 25-player roster, although all three had been injured in recent weeks: Lucas Hernandez (adductor), Raphael Varane (thigh) and Jules Koundé (thigh).

Zack Steffen

Steffen was viewed as the most notable snub from the U.S. World Cup roster, which was unveiled last week, after he served as U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter’s first choice at goalkeeper for much of the coach’s tenure.

Berhalter instead selected Arsenal backup Matt Turner, New York City FC veteran Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath, a keeper for Premier League newcomer Nottingham Forest on loan with second-tier English club Luton Town.

Steffen, a former University of Maryland star, has been mostly healthy this season, starting 16 of 20 league matches for Middlesbrough in England’s second tier.

“Zack’s been there for me a bunch of times, and to tell him he’s not going to be part of the World Cup team was heartbreaking for me,” said Berhalter, who coached Steffen with MLS’s Columbus Crew in 2017-18. “It’s more about who we do have and the comfort level with the guys that are on the roster. We felt really comfortable with Matt and Ethan and Sean. And that’s the direction we decided to go.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma, et al.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is healthy and clear to play for Paris Saint-Germain. Like the rest of his countrymen, however, Donnarumma will not appear in Qatar after the Azzurri failed to qualify for a second straight World Cup. Egypt’s Salah, Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland, Nigerian star Wilfred Ndidi and James Rodríguez, Colombia’s breakout star from the 2014 World Cup, can also be counted among that group.

Reece James

The burgeoning Chelsea star injured his knee during last month’s Champions League game against AC Milan and hoped to recover in time to contribute to England’s World Cup pursuit. Where some rehabilitating players were chosen for their country’s squad, James was “devastated” to learn last week that he was excluded.

Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell will join James on the sideline, although his absence was expected after he suffered a knee injury during another Champions League match this month. England’s back line now includes Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker — who made the cut despite undergoing groin surgery in October.

Brendan Rodgers, Chillwell’s former manager at Leicester City, drew attention to the injury conundrum during the lead-up to the World Cup, telling reporters, “players will give their best [for their club], but there can be no doubt in the back of their mind that one injury could keep them out.

“You could argue and say it would be the same at the end of the season, but you get that buffer and that’s why all of us thought the timing of this one wasn’t ideal.”

