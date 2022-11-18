Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

And now there are nine. Last week saw the effective end of the playoff hopes for four more teams. Oregon and UCLA absorbed their second losses. Mississippi did the same when it fell to Alabama. And the Crimson Tide, which needed an LSU nosedive to get a shot at Georgia in the SEC title game and maybe make a case as an 11-2 team, instead was eliminated from SEC West contention when LSU nudged aside Arkansas.

So the group of remotely viable playoff contenders is down to single digits, though they’re not created equal.

Safely in by winning out: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. The calculus is the same as ever. An undefeated power conference team isn’t getting excluded from a four-team playoff, and these four all enter the weekend at 10-0.

Must win out and might need help: No. 5 Tennessee. Would the Volunteers get in at 11-1 over either Michigan or Ohio State at 11-1? It’s a hypothetical that could become real in a couple weeks. It’s hard to imagine the Volunteers falling outside the top five if they handle their business from here.

Must win out and definitely need help: No. 7 Southern California, No. 9 Clemson, No. 13 North Carolina. The Pac-12’s Trojans are in better shape than either of the ACC teams, but each of these 9-1 teams would benefit from the likes of TCU and Tennessee taking a loss down the stretch, not to mention even greater chaos.

The wild card: No. 6 LSU. No two-loss team has made the playoff, but an 11-2 Tigers team with defeats of Alabama and Mississippi in the regular season and then Georgia in next month’s SEC title game would be an interesting case. How might the committee deal with the triangle of LSU beating Georgia, which beat Tennessee, which beat LSU — especially if there are undefeated champs in the Big Ten and Big 12?

Trouble lurks for Pac-12 After Dark

The tried-and-true way to produce a playoff team is to have one program run roughshod each year, a method the ACC perfected first with Florida State at the dawn of the playoff era and eventually to much greater effect with Clemson.

The Pac-12 seemed to inadvertently latch onto the next-best thing: Have a clear-cut top four dominate the rest of the league before a string of late-season games decided the whole thing and produced a 13-0 or 12-1 champion.

Heading into last Saturday, the quartet of Oregon, Southern California, UCLA and Utah was a combined 32-5 overall, 23-3 in the Pac-12 and 20-0 against the bottom two-thirds of the conference. It would have been helpful if Utah could have won at Florida on Labor Day weekend (Oregon toppling Georgia the same day was probably never realistic), but it was close enough to perfect.

All the league needed was to get through last Saturday, and it had Southern California-UCLA and Utah-Oregon set up as titanic meetings this week, with the winners potentially meeting in next month’s league title game.

So what happened? Oregon fell, 37-34, to Washington in a game with a bonkers final five minutes. UCLA then also lost at home, a forgettable 34-28 showing against an improved Arizona bunch. Both teams’ title hopes are effectively done, and the Pac-12’s closing stretch (while potentially still a bunch of fun) has lost some of its luster from a national perspective.

Five with the most stake

A look at teams with plenty to play for in the penultimate weekend of the regular season

1. Southern California. The Pac-12’s last one-loss team, the Trojans head across town to face UCLA with a chance to claim a spot in the conference title game. Pretty simple math here: USC stays in the playoff race with a victory, while a loss all but ensures the Pac-12 is shut out from the playoff (again).

2. TCU. The Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) are three victories away from a playoff berth, and only one of those will have to be earned in a road venue. That comes Saturday at Baylor (6-4, 4-3), which didn’t enjoy much of a home-field advantage last week in a 31-3 loss to Kansas State.

3. Tennessee. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 SEC) won’t play in the SEC title game, so they have only two more games to win to polish off their playoff profile. Saturday’s a tricky trip to South Carolina (6-4, 3-4), which has proved to be spunky and opportunistic — but was also blown out 38-6 at Florida last week. A victory keeps Tennessee very much in the playoff mix.

4a. Clemson and 4b. North Carolina. The eventual ACC champion — and it will be either Clemson (9-1, 7-0) or North Carolina (9-1, 6-0), since both have clinched their respective divisions — is going to need plenty of help to earn a playoff nod. But it won’t matter unless that league winner is 12-1. Clemson (against Miami) and North Carolina (against Georgia Tech) both need home victories Saturday.

5a. Michigan and 5b. Ohio State. Neither undefeated team gets knocked out of playoff contention with a loss, but life gets less complicated from a national perspective if both improve to 11-0. Michigan welcomes fading Illinois (7-3, 4-3) to Ann Arbor, while Ohio State visits Maryland (6-4, 3-4). If both win Saturday, next week’s meeting in Columbus could resemble a play-in game for the national semifinals.

Heisman Watch

A weekly look at the race for college football’s favorite stiff-arming statue.

1. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (2,750 yards, 34 TDs, 4 INTs passing; 83 yards rushing). Bounced back from a lackluster passing game against Northwestern to torch Indiana for 297 yards and five touchdowns. His biggest test awaits next week against Michigan, but a trip to Maryland (with its No. 42 pass efficiency defense) could present some headaches. (Last week: 1)

2. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (2,888 yards, 24 TDs, 2 INTs passing; 405 yards, 5 TDs rushing). Accounted for four touchdowns against Missouri last week as the Volunteers bounced back from their first loss. Hooker’s already had his signature game — Oct. 15 against Alabama — and he can only be helped so much by trips to South Carolina and Vanderbilt. (LW: 2)

3. QB Caleb Williams, Southern California (3,010 yards, 31 TDs, 2 INTs passing; 283 yards, 6 TDs rushing). Williams threw his first interception in more than a month last week against Colorado, but no matter. He’ll be judged heavily on the next three weeks, which will see the Trojans visit UCLA, play host to Notre Dame and then (perhaps) play in the Pac-12 title game. (LW: 3)

4. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (3,412 yards, 34 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 584 yards, 5 TDs rushing). Had his best yardage game yet last week against Wake Forest, amassing 448 yards and three touchdowns through the air while rushing for 71 yards and a score. He could have a huge day against Georgia Tech’s second-worst-in-the-ACC defense (ahead of only North Carolina). (LW: 6)

5. QB Bo Nix, Oregon (2,774 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INTs passing; 512 yards, 14 TDs rushing). One of the season’s what-ifs will revolve around whether the Ducks could have escaped with a victory over Washington had Nix not gotten hurt. Nix’s Heisman hopes were probably dashed with the loss, but he still has a solid case for a top-five finish — especially if Oregon can make a run at a Pac-12 title. (LW: 4).

6. RB Blake Corum, Michigan (1,349 yards, 17 TDs rushing; 9 catches, 41 yards, 1 TD receiving). The Wolverine star has piled up seven consecutive 100-yard rushing days and has run for a touchdown in every game this season. He’ll have to contend with Illinois and its seventh-ranked rushing defense (85.9 yards per game) in Michigan’s home finale. (LW: Not ranked)

