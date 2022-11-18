With their left hands up, Commanders fans flock to a new anthem

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One afternoon in April, Woody “Oh Goody” Sellers, a 58-year-old part-time DJ, was in a recording studio trying to finish the hook for a song he’d been thinking about for three years. He’d written most of the words, bought a beat on BeatStars.com and spent many days behind the wheel of his FedEx delivery truck, radio off, humming along, trying to find a flow.

In the studio, he muttered “Commanders” over and over, hoping to find a punchy, catchy phrase to complete the hook. But nothing seemed quite right. Eventually, for reasons that still mystify him, he blurted out: “Left hand up! Who are we? The Commanders!”

Later, at home in Capitol Heights, he played the demo for his wife, Chaquita. She asked why he’d said “left hand up.” After all, most people are right-handed.

Early on, the Sellerses promoted the song on their personal social media profiles. Slowly, it gained a wider audience, and it was mostly mocked. But throughout the fall, the sentiment shifted. Clips from the music video they made went viral. Talk-show hosts praised the tune for audiences in the hundreds of thousands. The Wizards’ DJ spun it in Capital One Arena. A company created “Left Hand Up” T-shirts for $28 each. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke put his left hand up during an interview. Before a game earlier this month, the Sellerses tailgated at FedEx Field, and many of the fans streaming by had visceral reactions to the song, shooting their left hands into the air or racing over to take selfies.

The reception has stunned the Sellerses. Normally, Woody’s posts on YouTube get about 100 views. The video for “Commanders Song” recently crossed 107,000.

“I didn’t see that coming,” Woody said. “Where we at right now, I had no idea. … This is, like, so amazing. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

During the meteoric rise, the Sellerses said, their dream was for the team they’ve loved their whole lives to play their song at FedEx Field. Recently, the Commanders invited them to perform it at their next home game, Nov. 27 against Atlanta.

The Sellerses will be there. Wayne plans to take the day off from his seasonal job as a concourse security guard at FedEx Field.

‘We done crossed over’

The Sellerses represent a significant portion of the Commanders’ fan base that’s survived the past 20 years: the Black community in the DMV. Their track taps into the nostalgia that’s sustained many fans, but it’s more than a requiem. It provides intergenerational connective tissue for a franchise that’s told fans again and again that, despite its new name, it’s not an expansion team.

The anthem never mentions embattled team owner Daniel Snyder, and its sole agenda is, as Woody sings, is to “tell you something about some good fans.” The result is the first popular piece of grass-roots Commanders culture.

The rappers bridge the rich heritage and complicated present with symbolic verses. Woody raps with an end-rhyme, crowd-engaging style popular in the glory days he references of the Hogs, John Riggins, Doug Williams and Joe Gibbs. Wayne is all modern, breathy autotune, and though he name-checks the great hopes of his childhood, Santana Moss and Albert Haynesworth, the longing for success in his time is palpable in the lines: “You know what I want: Super Bowl on my mind. We got three rings, but I think we need nine.”

“I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Yeah, that’s what I wanted it to do,’” Woody said, laughing. “It’s just because that’s my time, that’s my era. I can remember the Super Bowl where [Doug Williams threw four touchdowns].” He trailed off, lost in the memory of watching the game with his brother, Wayne’s father, who was shot and killed in 1999. He continued: “I get choked up because it was such a good feeling.”

In late July, the Sellerses recorded their music video. They rented the Glow Bar/Nexxt Gen Event Center in Clinton, hired a photographer and videographer and invited about 50 family and friends. Woody asked the crowd join in when he rapped, “Left hand up!” and “We want Dallas!” He posted the video to YouTube Aug. 3.

For the first few weeks, Woody estimated the video received one like for every 10 dislikes. Cowboys fans led the clowning, but Commanders fans joined in. Some comments were particularly nasty, but the Sellerses said they didn’t mind.

“I loved it,” Wayne said. “A troll is going to draw eyes to the song.”

After Washington won in Week 1, Woody said, the tone of the comments started to change. Each week, there were more views and more fans. On Oct. 4, after a bad loss at Dallas, former NFL punter Pat McAfee played the song on his popular YouTube show, which has more than 2 million subscribers. Three producers in the studio sang along, putting their left hands up.

Woody’s phone started blowing up.

“I said, ‘Uh-oh, this could be big,’” Woody recalled. “When I watched that, and I seen the guys in the background singing the words, I said, ‘Oh my goodness.’”

In days, the video shot to 20,000 views, then 30,000, then 40,000. Woody’s Apple Music artists profile showed listeners in Switzerland and the Bahamas. He noticed the new fans weren’t mostly Black, like they had been in the beginning.

“I noticed the people that was really liking it happened to be Caucasian,” Woody remarked. “I said, ‘We done crossed over.’”

In the next month, the Commanders went on a three-game winning streak, and Snyder announced he was considering selling the team. Fans seemed energized, and the Sellerses’ anthem had found the right audience at the right time. Comments poured in, and a few noted that, though they’d hated the name “Commanders” at first, the song was warming them to it.

Eric Sollenberger, a lifelong Commanders fan better known as PFT Commenter on Twitter, suspects there are two other reasons the song blew up. Its organic origins contrast with the manufactured culture the organization has pushed for years — reflected even by the name Commanders — and the criticism the song received early on galvanized a suddenly optimistic fan base.

In the past few weeks, Sollenberger, who has nearly 1 million followers, has become arguably the song’s highest-profile champion online. He regularly lauds good news by tweeting photos of celebrities and historical figures, from Jesus Christ to George Washington to Miley Cyrus, with their left hands up.

‘I never imagined there was another level’

No matter what happens next, the Sellerses said the song has already given them more than they ever expected. And in a way, it is the culmination of nearly 40 years of practice.

In 1983, Woody was in the Army at Fort Hood in Texas when he met a soldier who was always DJing in his room. He loved listening, loved the art of the turntables, and when he met another DJ while deployed in Germany, he resolved to teach himself how to play.

In the late ’80s, Woody bought a small set. It took him about eight hours to figure out how to get everything hooked up. Over the next decade, hip-hop grew, and when he watched music videos, he looked past the rappers to the turntables. In 1998, he decided to try DJing professionally and went to the pawnshop to buy better equipment. He practiced hard for about a year, bombed the first gig and kept spinning. Over the years, he carved out a side business, playing parties and weddings.

“It’s not even about the money,” Woody said. “Just looking out there, and I got control of 100 people or 200 people or 150 people or 30 people. … That’s very fulfilling for me, just to see people enjoying the music. And then to get the compliments: ‘Do you have a business card?’ Or, ‘We had such a good time.’ I love that. I simply love that.”

In 2019, Wayne had recently returned from college in Arizona, and Woody thought he seemed a little adrift. Wayne worked as a bouncer and at Costco and as a security guard, spending his free time in the studio, rapping, and Woody proposed they do a song together. They put their plans on hold during the two seasons of the Washington Football Team, then resumed in the spring of 2022. What happened next, Wayne could only describe as “God’s plan.”

“I never imagined that there was another level of this,” Woody said. “I just was so happy with where I was at. I didn’t think that this would ever happen.”

In the Commanders facility, Coach Ron Rivera said he’d never heard the song. Running back Antonio Gibson said he’d heard from a teammate that “it sucks.” Receiver Terry McLaurin said he’d seen social-media posts of “the two guys” but was only vaguely familiar with the song, though he knew it included the line, “Left hand something.”

“That b---- go hard,” safety Kam Curl said, approvingly, and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste nodded. Curl pointed out the song was “way” better than one a group of fans used the day of the rebrand, which substituted “Commanders” in the Farmers Insurance jingle. Recently, when left tackle Charles Leno Jr.’s wife showed him the song, he laughed.

“It’s cheesy, but I love it,” he said. “Left hand up!”

