Glenelg strikes early on way to first boys’ soccer title since 1997

BALTIMORE — Less than 10 minutes into Friday’s Class 2A boys’ soccer final, Glenelg forward Vaughn Sines saw an opportunity and decided he needed to capitalize on it. North Harford goalie Michael Lawry got his hands on a looping cross but bobbled the ball, which fell to Sines. The junior pounced and struck a right-footed screamer into the back of the net at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

“I was just trying to make sure to get over it and put it in as fast and as hard as I could,” Sines said. “I was just hoping, ‘Please don’t sky it.’ ”

With that goal and another Sines tacked on in the second half, Glenelg surged to a 2-0 victory for the program’s first state championship since 1997. Though it had been a while since the Gladiators last tasted state supremacy, this one was a few years in the making.

“We knew four years ago with our senior class when they came in as freshmen, we saw that the potential was there,” Coach Joey Osborne said. “And it’s one of those that potential is one thing, but you got to stick with it.”

Glenelg (12-4-1) nearly opened the scoring a minute before Sines’s initial tally; defender Sam Kersh fizzed a low, driving shot headed for the bottom-right corner, but junior Mason Barker cleared off the goal line with a full lunge.

The Gladiators continued to pepper Lawry with five shots in the first half, consistently sneaking behind North Harford’s defense on the wing and through the middle.

North Harford (15-3-1), playing in its first state title match, pushed in the second half but couldn’t find an opening. When a shot did get through, Glenelg goalie Joey Samsock gobbled it up for his eighth clean sheet of the year.

In the 73rd minute, midfielder Roman Farace was taken down inside the box, giving the Gladiators a chance to ice the contest. Sines’s first goal gave his side the lead, but his second — a deftly placed shot over the outstretched hand of Lawry — guaranteed victory.

Friday’s win was the culmination of a three-year turnaround under Osborne, who is in his eighth year at the helm. In 2019, the Gladiators won just a single game.

“That kind of shaped us, though,” All-Met forward Siji Jolayemi said. “Like, we know what we had to go from to get where we are, and I feel like honestly, in a way, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Glenelg girls lose to Century

As the final whistle blew on a frigid Friday evening, Glenelg midfielder Ginny Sung placed her hands on her hips and looked toward the sky. Her Gladiators had just lost to Century in the Class 2A girls’ soccer state championship, 1-0.

While the Knights stormed the field, junior defender Carlin Costell embraced Sung, the senior captain in her final game donning black and red.

“Her captaining and leadership as a senior for me, it’s been fantastic,” Glenelg Coach Vincente D’Antuono said of Sung. “Her heart and her effort and her digging the way she continues to work and have positivity and her nature in general — you can’t teach that.”

Glenelg (13-4) was looking to repeat as Class 2A champion after defeating Hereford last fall en route to its first title since 2008 and seventh overall, but a second-half goal by Century (15-3) ended the Gladiators’ bid.

In the 54th minute, Century midfielder Megan Rusk lofted an arching corner from the left side. Freshman Mia Savage flicked the ball past the mass of Glenelg defenders inside the box and to the foot of Emily Beall-Dennell, who calmly placed a shot past a diving Bella Buscher in net. It was Beall-Dennell’s first goal of the year.

“I just remember watching it just barely hit the net,” Beall-Dennell said, “and I already, like, turned around, and it just didn’t feel real.”

The Knights rode a well-balanced attack to their fourth state title and first since 2013, with 16 players scoring throughout the season.

An early injury to star Century defender Jane Brewer had Glenelg jumping on the attack, with all-state forward Stephanie Lathrop working the wing but twice getting stonewalled by goalie Mia Graff.

“I think we really just missed our opportunities,” Lathrop said. “We got through the defense and weren’t able to take advantage. There were a couple corners we couldn’t finish. Couple of great saves by their goalie, and I think it just didn’t go our way tonight.”

The Gladiators graduate only four seniors, and most of the team’s core will return next season, including 11 juniors.

“We worked hard,” Sung said. “I’m proud of all these girls. Sad to leave, but I believe in these guys to continue on.”

