With a fresh start and new swagger, Maryland’s Julian Reese is blooming

When Kevin Willard took the men’s basketball coaching job at Maryland last spring, he avoided watching too much previous film of his new players. He wanted to give them a fresh start. Willard preferred to hold individual workouts, allowing him to learn his players in person rather than creating opinions of them based on old tape.

For sophomore forward Julian Reese, those early workouts and a clean-slate mentality have paid dividends early as he continues to trend toward a breakout campaign for the Terps.

“I got here and was like ‘Let’s not worry about how you played, what you did. It’s irrelevant to what you want to become,’” Willard said. “It’s helped him gain some confidence. He’s been one of the most coachable guys I’ve coached in a long time and he continues to work every day. Sometimes getting a fresh start is good for you.”

Reese was a four-star recruit at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore before committing to Maryland in May 2020. As a freshman, he was productive but played limited minutes behind forward Qudus Wahab, who transferred back to Georgetown before this season. In 32 games, Reese averaged 17.7 minutes, 5.7 points and 4.4 rebounds a game, and finished third on the team in blocks with 23.

Embracing a bigger role in his second season, he has shown flashes of dominance in the early going, although Maryland’s opponents have been mostly overmatched. Through three games, Reese is averaging 15 points (on 78.3 percent shooting) and 8.7 rebounds, and is logging nearly 25 minutes a night. With each performance, Reese continues to expand his game, growing more comfortable with Willard’s system.

“[I'm] playing with more confidence, more swagger out there. My confidence is at an all-time high right now,” Reese said.

This was by design. The 6-foot-9 forward, anticipating a larger role in his sophomore campaign, spent the summer focusing on his conditioning, his strength — and his confidence. Willard has challenged him to embrace physicality down low, unlocking the rest of his game.

The coach has likened Reese’s game, versatility, and specifically his passing to a player he coached at Seton Hall, Sandro Mamukelashvili. After four seasons under Willard, Mamukelashvili was drafted 54th overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2021 and traded to the Milwaukee Bucks; he became known for his fluid style of play as a big man.

“As [Reese] continues to get better on the inside, we will evolve his game to the outside. That’s kind of what I did with [Sandro]. Julian is a little bit more advanced with his body and physicality so I see him making that progression a lot quicker.” Willard said. “He’s such a good passer. He does it in practice so I think that’s something I’m going to get on him a little bit, because I think he could be a 19 [points], nine [rebounds] and four assist guy.”

For Reese, displaying his passing potential in games begins with asserting his dominance in the paint. By attacking down low, getting to the free throw line and wreaking havoc on the offensive glass, he has quickly caught the attention of opposing defenses. With double teams already starting to shadow him, Reese is looking to leverage his gravity to create shots for teammates.

“In double teams, there are guys across the court wide open for threes, I feel like I can zip those passes over there. That just opens up the game for me more and makes me more of a threat knowing I can pass the ball,” Reese said. “I feel like my passing is a good part of my game that’s not really spoken upon. I feel like doing things like that set me apart from other bigs.”

His teammates understand that their big man is always looking to swing a backdoor pass or fire a cross-court pass to an open shooter.

“With him going inside and being able to score, they’ll maybe start doubling. At that point, he’s a good passer,” senior forward Donta Scott said. “We have a lot of good shooters around the arc. We’re just ready to knock down shots and get him assists.”

Senior guard Hakim Hart echoed that sentiment.

“It’s very good for the team on the offensive end. I’ve seen since he’s been on campus how good of a passer he is,” Hart said. “You just have to keep moving around him and he’ll find you.”

With bigger challenges on the horizon for both Reese and the Terps, Willard said he is confident that the sophomore big man is only scratching the surface of his potential. His coach can sense his desire to improve and is eager to watch him grow.

“I don’t think he’s even close to what he’s going to be. He’s making the proper strides [and] he’s hungry to make those strides,” Willard said. “The more we teach him, the more he gets out there, the more experience he gets, the more he understands the physical presence he can have, I think he’s going to get better and better.”

