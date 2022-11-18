Maryland AG settles with Commanders over ticket-deposit refunds

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) announced Friday that his office’s consumer protection division reached a settlement with the Washington Commanders over allegations that the team withheld security deposits from ticket holders. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight According to their contracts with ticket holders, the Commanders were required to refund security deposits within 30 days after the seat licenses for consumers expired or were terminated. But according to Frosh’s office, the team did not return the deposits unless the ticket holders requested refunds in writing.

The settlement calls for the Commanders, who did not admit to the allegations as part of the settlement, to refund all security deposits that have not yet been returned to consumers and to pay a $250,000 civil fine.

For years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers. Our settlement will require the team to return this money to those customers, pay a penalty, and make sure they don't engage in this conduct again. https://t.co/MbH3xXlBKS — Brian Frosh, Attorney General of Maryland (@BrianFrosh) November 18, 2022

“For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs,” Frosh said in a statement. “It belongs to their customers. Today’s settlement will require the team to return the monies owed to consumers. The Commanders will pay a penalty, and they will be enjoined from engaging in similar practices in the future.”

If any of the repayments cannot be returned to the consumers, the Commanders must turn over the funds to be held as unclaimed.

The settlement also includes an injunction that requires the team not to mislead consumers about its security-deposit practices and to return any future security deposits that it collects from fans within 30 days of the cancellation or termination of the seat licenses.

According to the “assurance of discontinuance” filed with the consumer protection division of Frosh’s office, the team “does not admit, agree with, or concede any allegations.” The document adds that the team denies any violation of Maryland law and is “currently undertaking a similar large-scale effort to send notices to more than 1,800 account holders with an outstanding security deposit balance” to return the deposits.

A team spokesperson issued the following statement: “The Washington Commanders have not accepted security deposits for more than 20 years in the case of premium tickets and more than a decade in the case of suites, and we began returning them to season ticket holders as early as 2004. In 2014, as part of a comprehensive review, team management was instructed to send notices to more than 1,400 customers with deposits and return all security deposits requested.

“Further, the team engaged an outside law firm and forensic auditors to conduct an extensive review of the Commanders’ accounts and it found no evidence that the team intentionally withheld security deposits that should have been returned to customers or that the team improperly converted any unclaimed deposits to revenue.”

The team’s security-deposit practices were first revealed publicly through an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee has been investigating the Commanders’ workplace culture and the league’s handling of allegations of sexual misconduct and financial improprieties for more than a year. Former Commanders sales executive Jason Friedman told the committee that under Daniel Snyder’s ownership, team executives instructed Friedman to withhold security deposits from customers when their lease terms ended and to create barriers to discourage customers from requesting their deposits back. Friedman alleged that the team converted the non-refunded deposits into revenue.

The committee referred its findings to local attorneys general, as well as to the Federal Trade Commission.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) has filed two lawsuits in the civil division of the D.C. Superior Court against the Commanders for misleading D.C. fans about an investigation of the team’s workplace to maintain its fan base in pursuit of revenue, and for “implementing an illegal scheme to cheat District ticket holders” out of their deposits.

In addition to the two pending lawsuits by Racine’s office and the committee’s probe into the team’s workplace, Snyder and the Commanders are being investigated by the office of Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R). Investigators for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia have interviewed witnesses about allegations of financial improprieties involving the team, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. The NFL is conducting its second investigation. Snyder and the team have denied the allegations.

Earlier this month, the team announced that Snyder and his wife Tanya, the franchise’s co-CEO, had retained BofA Securities, a division of Bank America, to explore “potential transactions” related to the team. It’s unclear if the Snyders intend to sell part of the team or all of it.

