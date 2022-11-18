Nationals non-tender Erick Fedde and Luke Voit

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals declined to tender contracts to pitcher Erick Fedde and designated hitter Luke Voit on Friday, severing ties with one of the organization’s longest-tenured players and one of their recent additions, both of whom were arbitration-eligible. They also non-tendered pitcher Tommy Romero, who was not eligible for arbitration. All three are free agents.

Voit, 31, was one of six players the Nationals received from the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at August’s trade deadline. For Fedde, 29, the decision probably will end his run with the Nationals, who drafted him in the first round in 2014 out of UNLV.

Aside from Fedde and Voit, the Nationals had eight more players who were arbitration-eligible this offseason. Victor Arano, Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, Tanner Rainey, Victor Robles and Lane Thomas were tendered contracts before Friday’s 8 p.m. deadline. The lone exception was infielder Ildemaro Vargas, who signed a one-year deal Tuesday with a base salary of $975,000 for 2023, according to a person familiar with the terms, to avoid arbitration.

With the moves, the Nationals have 38 players on their 40-man roster. Washington also signed utility man Erick Mejia and infielder Leonel Valera to minor league contracts Friday with invites to 2023 major league spring training.

A tendered contract leaves negotiations open between a club and player for the next season’s salary. The sides have until Jan. 13 to file a salary figure for arbitration if they haven’t agreed on a contract, though they can negotiate until the set court date. A non-tender puts a player on the open market. All three non-tendered players will now have the opportunity to sign with another team, though any could, in theory, sign back with Washington.

Fedde, who debuted in 2017, made 21 regular season appearances during Washington’s World Series run in 2019 but did not pitch in the postseason. He became one of the veterans in the clubhouse following the 2021 trade deadline, but he never made the necessary adjustments to take his game to the next level.

He pitched to a 4.29 ERA in the shortened 2020 season, and that mark only rose from there as he settled into a more stable role in the rotation. The figure jumped to 5.47 in 2021 and then career-high 5.81 ERA last season. Fedde’s inability to put hitters away when he was ahead in counts last season was costly — batters kept fouling pitches off, which, in turn, inflated his pitch count and led to short outings. And with a young set of arms coming up in the organization, Fedde ran out of chances.

Cade Cavalli, MacKenzie Gore and Josiah Gray are budding arms whom the Nationals view as pieces of their future. The Nationals also have reiterated that Patrick Corbin, who has struggled mightily since the World Series, still has a spot in the rotation. That leaves one opening, which could be filled with a free agent at a cheaper price or a younger pitcher who has a strong spring training.

The Nationals also will need to find a new designated hitter to replace Voit, who hit .228 in his two-month stint in Washington but would have commanded a hefty contract after earning $5.45 million last season.

