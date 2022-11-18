North Point shuts out Sherwood to secure another state semifinal appearance

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On his team’s first offensive play of the second half, North Point running back Tyrone Hudson took a handoff and burst through the line of scrimmage into open space. In the secondary, the senior juked one and then two would-be Sherwood tacklers, but the speed at which he made those Warriors miss caused him to lose his balance. For the final 10 yards of a 50-yard touchdown run, Hudson stumbled forward until he was close enough to reach the ball out to the end zone.

This is a North Point team that knows how to generate momentum. On Friday night, the Waldorf school traveled north to beat Sherwood, 31-0, in the Maryland 4A/3A quarterfinals.

The Eagles are headed to a state semifinal for the third time in the last five seasons. They will face Urbana next week as they continue to chase their first state championship.

“Tonight was about realizing this really could’ve been our last game,” Hunter said. “So we had to block out the crowd, block out the noise and play our brand of football.”

Two months ago, a scene such as this hardly seemed possible. The exit signs showed up early for the Eagles this fall. They began the year 0-2 — a close season-opening loss to powerhouse Wise followed by a low-scoring, disappointing defeat at the hands of Great Mills. The chance to bail on the season, to give up hope for much of anything down the line, was certainly there.

Interim coach Bill Condo, who inherited the program from Tom Petre after last season, told his team the season would be defined by its finish, not its start.

“I told them it’s all about what type of ball we’re playing in the cold weather this time of year,” Condo said.

Momentum started building after the 14-8 loss to Great Mills. The Eagles won six games in a row and finished the regular season 6-3. If that record wasn’t enough to prove how much the team had evolved, the first round of the playoffs provided ample opportunity: In a rematch with Great Mills, North Point earned a 50-0 victory.

Despite the strong postseason form, the Eagles couldn’t get out of their own way early Friday night. A long touchdown run was called back by a holding penalty, a potential touchdown catch was dropped and a red zone trip was spoiled by a bad snap. But a stout Eagles defense allowed the offense plenty of time to get organized, and a 14-yard pass from Kaleb Hart to Collin Farmer with 13 seconds left gave North Point a 7-0 lead at the half.

When Hudson doubled that margin just after the break, a 14-point lead felt like much more. North Point scored three more times from there, steadily running away with the game.

“It took a while for this team to hit its stride,” said Hart, who ran for two second-half scores. “We had some little mistakes to fix and we had to come together as a team. Feels like we’ve got it going now.”

