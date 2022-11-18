Qatar, in reversal, bans alcohol sales at World Cup stadiums

World Cup in Qatar

You questions, answered: The World Cup kicks off Nov. 20 in Qatar, about five months later than usual. Here’s everything you need to know about the quadrennial event.

Groups guide: The U.S. men’s national soccer team, led by Coach Gregg Berhalter and star forward Christian Pulisic, qualified for the 2022 World Cup, an improvement from its disastrous and unsuccessful 2018 campaign. Here’s a close look at how all of the teams in each group stack up.

Today’s WorldView: Even as the World Cup is days away from starting, talk of boycotts is only getting louder. Soccer fan protesters have voiced their disdain about the host nation’s autocratic monarchy, including its alleged human rights abuses, suppression of dissent, persecution of LGBTQ people and mistreatment of migrant workers.

One last dance: Fans are looking forward to what will probably be a final opportunity to watch one of history’s greatest players in international play, as Lionel Messi, 35, takes the field next week for what’s expected to be his final World Cup.

The best of the best: More than 800 players, representing 32 countries and six continents, will assemble in Qatar for four weeks of World Cup competition. These players likely promise a breakout tournament or hold the key to their team exceeding expectations.