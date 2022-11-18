South County runs through West Springfield and into another region final

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Early in the first quarter of Friday’s Region C semifinal matchup against West Springfield, South County junior quarterback Jordan Dennis felt the arm of senior Paul Tran on his shoulder. A botched snap and fumble gave the opposing Spartans, down seven at the time, a starting spot in the red zone. For almost a minute, Tran spoke into Dennis’s ear, his arm perched in place.

“I just wanted to make sure J.D. was okay,” Tran said. “We make mistakes, but we have a whole game to play.”

High school teams can often struggle to maintain consistency, but the Stallions say junctures such as those — the rare fallible moments in otherwise dominant performances, including the 48-28 win over West Springfield in Lorton — define the program’s success. The Stallions (11-1) will play undefeated Fairfax next week and Friday became the only Class 6 squad to advance to the region final in its past four seasons.

According to Coach Tynan Rolander, it takes more than a few motivational speeches to build that apparatus. Throughout the season, he looked to his sideline after three-and-outs and defensive breakdowns, knowing it would tell him how they would handle November.

On Friday, the positive language emerged. After a red-zone interception capped the first drive, a couple of players went over to hug their quarterback. Though fumbles repeatedly popped out of players’ elbows, the sideline remained calm throughout the mistakes.

“When we go home, we see our families, but when we’re here, these boys are my family,” senior Camron Riley said, “And at the end of the day, we put in more work than everybody we play.”

Riley and senior Miles Greer were integral to the Stallions’ hot start, establishing the run early and weaving through the Spartans’ defense for three first-quarter touchdowns. They continued to pound the ball, as South County has done in each of its past four postseason trips, to amass a 35-7 halftime lead.

Though West Springfield (9-3) was out to change history, it faced a particularly tall task without dynamic quarterback Emmanuel Baskerville, who injured his knee in the team’s final regular season game. For the third straight postseason, the Spartans exited at the hands of South County.

The third quarter provided little solace. A 31-yard touchdown pass to Justin Amoakohene at its onset built on the lead, and a 60-yard pick-six from Greer squashed any hopes of a Spartans comeback. By the end of the third quarter, players posed on the sideline for photos. Neither the cold weather nor three fourth-quarter Spartans touchdowns dissuaded South County’s positivity.

“Honestly, once you get into it, you don’t even feel the cold — it’s all adrenaline,” Greer said. “I love this team.”

