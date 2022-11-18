Spalding completes breakout season with dominance in MIAA title game

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a humid afternoon in the summer of 2020, Coach Kyle Schmitt visited a turf field in Annapolis to meet a quarterback interested in joining his Archbishop Spalding program. The session turned into a day Schmitt will never forget. Malik Washington, a rising eighth grader, showcased his arm and vast potential.

In his first season as a starter this fall, Washington realized those expectations, reinvigorating Spalding’s offense to transform the Cavaliers into the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association’s powerhouse. With Washington leading the charge, Spalding won its first MIAA A conference championship, 34-10, over Calvert Hall on Friday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“It doesn’t even feel real yet,” said Washington, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards this season. “I’m just trying to take in the moment. I feel like I still have football to play, but for this season, we went out on top.”

Schmitt, who began coaching at Spalding (11-1) in February 2013, has long prided himself on utilizing a run-heavy offense. But after witnessing Washington’s progression in seven-on-seven games this past summer, Schmitt adjusted his team’s schemes.

Schmitt visited Shepherd University in West Virginia to grasp how coaches utilized quarterback Tyson Bagent, who broke the Division II passing touchdowns record this fall. In preseason practices, Schmitt’s defenses typically dominate. With Washington on the opposite side of the ball, the offense looked just as strong in August.

Last season, Spalding’s lone loss came in the MIAA semifinals. After that team graduated 16 starters, the Cavaliers dropped their season opener Aug. 26 against New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep.

Washington settled in after that loss. Spalding beat national powerhouses Imhotep Charter (Pa.) and Gonzaga and won every MIAA game by at least two touchdowns. The Cavaliers defeated Calvert Hall (6-6), last year’s champion, by 35 points on Sept. 23.

In Friday’s rematch, Washington capped a quick opening drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Maxwell Moss. With the Cavaliers possessing a large lead midway through the fourth quarter, the longtime friends hooked up again for a 33-yard touchdown. The duo connected for 21 touchdowns and more than 1,300 yards through the air this season.

“It’s surprising in the fact that he’s a really young player and still leads this team and plays as well as he does,” Moss said. “But at the same time, the type of player that he is, he can just come out and do that. It doesn’t matter what the stage is.”

St. Mary’s wins B conference

With 3½ minutes remaining in the MIAA B conference final Friday afternoon, St. Mary’s (Annapolis) quarterback Carson Petitbon received the snap on third down while Concordia Prep braced for a stop.

After escaping the pocket to avoid a sack, Petitbon turned sideways and elevated the ball to fit through two defenders and earn a first down. Despite falling short of the end zone, Petitbon scored on a sneak nearly a minute later to seal the Saints’ 21-13 win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Petitbon, who hails from a storied football family, transferred from Gonzaga in June to build his legacy. The senior completed that Friday by rushing for three touchdowns to clinch the first undefeated season since 1968 for the Saints (12-0).

“It ended up turning out the way that I wanted it to be, and even more,” Petitbon said. “Even if we lost, I’m just so thankful to be here and be home with people that love me and support me. This is just the cherry on top.”

