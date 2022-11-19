Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a good afternoon for #CollegeKickers. Well, two of them delivered when it mattered most for playoff contenders, at least. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Any look at the penultimate weekend of this college football regular season has to include a nod to Griffin Kell of TCU and Jake Moody of Michigan, whose closing-second kicks preserved undefeated seasons for their respective teams.

There was at least a teensy bit less pressure on Moody, who drilled a 35-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining to secure a 19-17 defeat of Illinois. The No. 3 Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) always had next week’s game against Ohio State to claim the Big Ten East. Win that and the conference title game, and Michigan was going to have some playoff hopes.

Besides, the harrowing part for the Wolverines started long before Moody’s star turn. Michigan kicked off to the Illini (7-4, 4-4) after Moody’s previous field goal with 3:14 to go, and the Wolverines had to burn off their timeouts to get the ball back with 2:15 remaining. The ensuing eight-play drive included a fourth-down conversion before Moody put things to rest.

Advertisement

Even with a replay booth review of a second-down completion, things were downright orderly for the Wolverines compared to how No. 4 TCU escaped Baylor with a 29-28 victory.

The Horned Frogs were stymied on third down with 18 seconds remaining, and without the benefit of a timeout had to scramble the field goal team onto the field. TCU got the play off with three seconds to spare, and Kell striped a 40-yard field goal to keep Team Hypnotoad undefeated.

TCU (11-0, 8-0 Big 12) will close the regular season at home against Iowa State, then play for the Big 12 title the next week in Arlington, Texas. Its playoff hopes hinge largely on maintaining an unblemished record, and a loss would have opened the door for the likes of Southern California to improve their postseason position.

Instead, Kell — like Moody only about a half-hour later — handled things calmly and kept the current playoff pecking order unruffled as the end of the season draws closer.

Vanderbilt (winner) Return to menu A week ago, the Commodores were simply happy to end a 26-game SEC losing streak. Now, they’ve won back-to-back games entering next week’s in-state meeting with playoff contender Tennessee. Advertisement Mike Wright threw three touchdown passes and Ray Davis rushed for 122 yards as the Commodores (5-6, 2-5 SEC) defeated Florida, 31-24, to keep their bowl hopes alive. The Gators (6-5, 3-5) had won eight in a row in the series, and hadn’t lost at Vanderbilt since 1988. That’s an accomplishment for second-year Commodores coach Clark Lea to tout as progress regardless of how the season finale unfolds in Nashville.

Michigan State (loser) Return to menu The path to bowl eligibility got a whole lot harder for the Spartans, who squandered a 17-point lead — at home — in a 39-31 overtime loss to Indiana. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) had won back-to-back games and three of its last four to even things out after a rough start. And it appeared the Spartans were on their way to turning next week’s trip to Penn State into a game without a ton of pressure — a postseason berth all but assured, with the guarantee of a winning season a nice bonus to play for. Advertisement But after Michigan State took a 31-14 lead in the third quarter, Jaylin Lucas brought back the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. The Hoosiers tacked on a field goal moments later after an interception, tied it early in the fourth quarter and then won it in the second overtime. And now? The Spartans have to win in Happy Valley to extend their season beyond November, a distinct step back for a program that went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl last season.

Navy (winner) Return to menu It hasn’t been the most enjoyable season in Annapolis. The Midshipmen are already out of bowl contention. They opened with a loss to Delaware, which in retrospect could play a big part in keeping Navy out of the postseason. And they have their share of close losses — Air Force, SMU and Notre Dame by a combined 12 points. But Saturday illustrated how Navy can still be a major nuisance, as it derailed No. 20 Central Florida, 17-14, in a tailor-made-for-the-Mids 11 a.m. kickoff in Orlando. Advertisement Navy didn’t do anything it doesn’t normally do. It threw the ball only once. It chewed up clock (39:36). It limited penalties (four for 25 yards). And then the Mids did some things that usually portend victory for them. They held Central Florida to 3 of 12 on third down. It limited big plays on the ground. And it cashed in a third-quarter fumble recovery for Bijan Nichols’s go-ahead 45-yard field goal that ultimately provided the final margin. Navy (4-7, 4-4 American) now has three weeks to get ready for Army, which — let’s face it — is a far more significant barometer for success in Annapolis than how a mid-October conference game unfolds. The Mids won’t have a destination to visit around Christmas, but they still have a major neutral-site game in December to look forward to.

Fun (loser) Return to menu C’mon, man. Isn’t it bad enough to have to play in late-November conditions in traditional Big Ten precincts? Purdue LB Jalen Graham had a pick-six called back by the officials for excessive "high-stepping" on his way to the end zone.https://t.co/SCzySouqkv pic.twitter.com/9jKI3HQrTp — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 19, 2022