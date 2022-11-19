Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If there’s any silver lining for the Los Angeles Rams, it’s that while wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be out of action for at least four weeks, the high-ankle sprain he suffered Sunday is not necessarily a season-ending injury. That said, it’s hard to imagine there will be a season worth coming back to, given the remarkable degree to which the 3-6 Rams were dependent on Kupp for any semblance of offense.

Without the 2021 AP offensive player of the year, a Los Angeles campaign already in contention for the worst of any defending Super Bowl champion could get even more bleak.

Where it all came together last season, when the Rams won their first championship since the 1999 campaign, it has almost completely fallen apart through 10 weeks, particularly on offense. Behind an injury-ravaged offensive line, quarterback Matthew Stafford — who is dealing with his own health-related issues — is having his worst season in years. Los Angeles can’t run the ball, and it can’t consistently score.

Just about the only thing on offense that had been working was Kupp, who has the highest share of his team’s receptions and receiving touchdowns of any player in the NFL. Following a 2021 season in which he won Super Bowl MVP honors after notching a receiving triple crown by leading the league in catches (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16), the sixth-year player was back in the top five in those categories. Kupp was having such a good season, he remains among the league leaders even after a Week 10 game in which he accumulated negative-one yard on just three catches in a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The uncharacteristically poor outing, attributable in part to the fact that the Rams started backup quarterback John Wolford with Stafford in concussion protocol, turned into a team-wide disaster when Kupp got hurt in the fourth quarter while trying to leap for an inaccurate pass. As Kupp landed, he was hit in the lower right leg by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson, leaving him writhing on the sideline.

#Rams WR Cooper Kupp has his ankle rolled up on as he lands and although ankle cut off on the replay, can see mechanism for high ankle injury. Headed to the locker room for X-rays. pic.twitter.com/f241ucIdha — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) November 14, 2022

Now the Rams have lost their offensive crutch for at least the four weeks mandated by his placement on injured reserve. Until Kupp gets back, assuming that happens at all in 2022, Coach Sean McVay will have his greatest challenge since taking over the team in 2017.

“What we’ve got to be able to do,” McVay told reporters this week, “is say, ‘All right, let’s put our heads together. Let’s figure out who we’re playing with. What do those guys do well? How do we make sure the plan is in alignment with that?’ And continue to try to really just pour into these guys and develop them.”

One thing seems certain: At least one member of the Rams’ wide receiving corps will have a massive opportunity to emerge from the shadow of Kupp, who has accounted for 35 percent of the Rams’ scrimmage yards this season. Thus far, though, none of his cohorts have been able to take advantage of all the attention defenses placed on him.

On throws this season to Kupp, Stafford has marks of 77.4 in completion percentage, 8.74 in yards per attempt and a 106.6 passer rating. Those numbers drop to just 66.5, 6.03 and 77.2, respectively, when the veteran quarterback has targeted anyone else (per TruMedia via the Athletic).

Allen Robinson should be in line for a much bigger role, but he has been a major disappointment in his first season since coming over from the Chicago Bears. The ninth-year wide receiver, who caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards in a season as recently as 2020, has just 29 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns through nine games.

In other circumstances, what is rapidly turning into a lost season might convince the Rams’ decision-makers to go into tank mode for a high draft pick. However, barring another trade, 2023 will mark the seventh year in a row the team won’t have a first-round selection, in this case because of the final payment to the Lions in a 2021 swap that brought Stafford to Los Angeles and sent former Rams starter Jared Goff to Detroit. That was just one of several high-profile trades swung in recent years by Rams General Manager Les Snead.

While the Rams’ trades gave them talent upgrades in Stafford and, among others, cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Aqib Talib, linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles also benefited from unusual good health. In each of the previous six years, Los Angeles had been one of the NFL’s least hard-hit teams in terms of injuries (per Football Outsiders). Now, the cavalcade of calamities washing over the roster is exposing a lack of quality depth, particularly on offense.

You probably don't need me to tell you this, but I was curious. #LARams are on pace to have worst DVOA ever for a defending champion. Five SB champs have negative DVOA next year:



2022 LAR -17.7% (27)

2013 BAL -8.1% (24)

1988 WAS -2.8% (15)

1982 SF -2.5% (15)

2018 PHI -1.0% (15) — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) November 18, 2022

The Rams struck gold in 2017 when they drafted Kupp in the third round out of Eastern Washington, but the second-round picks they spent at wide receiver in 2020 and 2021 on, respectively, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell have yet to pay off. The Rams also have an unsettled situation at running back despite using a third-round pick in 2019 on Darrell Henderson and a 2020 second-rounder on Cam Akers. Henderson has never appeared to have the full trust of McVay. After showing promise as a rookie, Akers tore an Achilles’ tendon and has yet to return to that form.

This Sunday’s game against the Saints in New Orleans will take place almost 33 years to the day since Rams wide receiver Willie “Flipper” Anderson set an NFL record with 336 receiving yards, on 15 catches, against the Saints. It was somewhat of an out-of-nowhere performance for Anderson, a 1988 second-round pick who turned into a dangerous deep threat for several seasons but was rarely targeted heavily and never made a Pro Bowl.

It’s not realistic to ask any of the Rams’ recently drafted wide receivers to submit similarly unexpected heroics, but the team will probably need a major leap from someone if it is going to salvage its season. Ben Skowronek, a seventh-round pick last year, has done well to earn playing time, and tight end Tyler Higbee, drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2016, has emerged as a reliable short-area target for Stafford. But neither figures to be that someone. The undersized Atwell (listed at 5-9 and 165 pounds) has barely seen the field in two seasons, so a spotlight will shine brighter on Jefferson. He had a solid sophomore season last year with 802 yards and six touchdowns on 50 catches, but Jefferson missed the first six games this season with a knee injury and has not yet reclaimed a sizable role.

Jefferson finally made an impact last week with a touchdown grab against the Cardinals, though he ended the day with just 27 yards on three catches. That game also saw the return of rookie running back Kyren Williams, a fifth-round pick who was injured on the first play of the season opener.

“It’s going to give a lot of guys an opportunity to be able to step up,” McVay said this week of Kupp’s injury. “Any time you lose a player like that, you never replace him, but what it does provide is an opportunity for us to learn about a lot of other guys from that receiver room and, really, our offense in general.”

Those comments point to another silver lining for the Rams, in addition to a medical prognosis for Kupp slightly less dire than initially feared. McVay’s offense, which previously was almost always ranked in the top 12 in points and yards, was performing at a bottom-of-the-barrel level this season. If losses keep piling up, Los Angeles will have nothing to lose by throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks, which could provide unforeseen benefits for next season and beyond.

In the meantime, there doesn’t appear to be a leg to stand on for anyone who thinks the Rams offense can turn things around without its sole pillar of production.

