For Coolidge, revenge is all Gravy with a win over Bell

The Hollywood ending for Bell in Saturday’s Gravy Bowl seemed almost too good to be true: a rematch with nemesis Coolidge for the right to move up to the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Stars division in the final game of Griffins star Demiko Suggs’s career. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Turns out, it was too good to be true.

The Colts handled Bell at Theodore Roosevelt, 21-6, avenging last year’s loss to the Griffins while winning their second Gravy Bowl in three years. The loss also cost Bell a chance to move up to the Stars, the DCIAA’s top tier of football. A school must win consecutive Gravy Bowls to be promoted.

The loss also marked a tough end for Bell’s Daniel Tyson, the DCIAA coach of the year, who told his team afterward he was stepping down after 15 years at the helm.

“The way things had went with their guys winning coach of the year and player of the year, it felt like the city had put the writing on the wall for them,” Coolidge Coach Kevin Nesbitt said. “But we weren’t trying to be a part of any Disney movie, so our guys came out and shut all that [stuff] down.”

From the start, it was clear that the Colts (10-2) were playing at a different level. Coolidge repeatedly imposed itself on the Griffins (10-2) in the trenches, taking the starch out of Bell’s usually stout defense.

The Colts’ opening drive, which resulted in a two-yard touchdown run from Gravy Bowl MVP Sean Brooks, covered 67 yards and drained more than seven minutes off the clock.

“We had a chip on our shoulder,” Brooks said. “Last year they punched us in the mouth and we didn’t really do anything to respond. That ain’t Coolidge football, so this year we had to get our get-back.”

The touchdown margin held until the final second of the first half. With the ball on their own 30-yard line and most expecting the Colts to let the clock run out, Nesbitt sprinted onto the field and called a timeout with one second left. The timeout was met with a shower of boos. Then Coolidge senior quarterback Jeremiah Roberson connected with Anthony Nicholson for a 70-yard touchdown pass that tilted the game.

“Man, I love our fans, but that was just a reminder that they need to relax and let us do our thing,” Nesbitt said. “Went from booing to calling me Jesus just like that.”

Coolidge kept its grip on things in the second half, forcing a stop and then going on another seven-minute drive, punctuated by an eight-yard touchdown run from Marcell Simmons.

“At halftime, we talked about them being close to quitting,” Nicholson said. “So when we got back out there, we just wanted to make them feel us and put the game away.”

Suggs accounted for Bell’s lone score with an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter, a touchdown set up by an 88-yard pass from running back Antonio Washington to Jayden Watts.

Bell dropped to 2-6 in the Gravy Bowl.

“When I came to coach at this school more than 15 years ago, my goal was to make Bell a formidable respected program,” Tyson said of his decision to step down. “I hope I achieved that, but it’s time to allow the next generation of coaches to get us to the next level. It has been the time of my life to coach at my alma mater.”

