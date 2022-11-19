FIFA head compares self to migrant workers in response to Qatar critics

In a news conference on Nov. 19, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he felt gay, African, disabled, and other descriptors ahead of the World Cup. (Video: Reuters)

In a bizarre news conference the day before the World Cup is set to begin in Qatar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino dismissed concerns about Qatar’s human-rights record, compared himself to marginalized people and took aim at critics of the country’s hosting of the tournament. Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News. ArrowRight Responding to scrutiny of the treatment of migrants who are working on the World Cup and of LGBTQ people and women in Qatar, Infantino, who is Italian and Swiss, said he knew what it meant to be discriminated against because he was bullied at school as a child for having red hair and freckles.

“Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker,” Infantino told journalists in Doha, Qatar.

In wide-ranging remarks, he appeared to cast questions about the treatment of migrant workers and discrimination against LGBTQ people as attempts to sow division in the world and to portray people concerned about those alleged human-rights violations as wanting “to spit on others.”

At the same time, he pledged that FIFA defends human rights and requires Qatar to welcome all people to the World Cup, which runs until Dec. 18. Qatar is the first Arab country to host a World Cup, according to FIFA.

Infantino’s comments quickly drew criticisms of their own; one calling his words “absolutely astounding.”

A FIFA spokesperson said the organization had no additional comment.

Since FIFA awarded the tournament to the Qatar in 2010, criticism and protests from human rights advocates, players, workers, and others have been steady: The sheikhdom has a large number of migrant workers, criminalizes homosexuality and restricts the rights of women.

Qatari authorities have disputed some of the criticism.

In an Oct. 25 address, the country’s emir, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, said Qatar “has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced,” the Associated Press reported. He said claims against the country include “fabrications and double standards.”

On Saturday, Infantino accused Europeans who have criticized Qatar, and FIFA’s decision to hold the World Cup there, of hypocrisy.

“I think for what we Europeans have been doing in the last 3,000 years around the world we should be apologizing for next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons,” Infantino said.

He also said he was not defending Qatar but was “defending football.”

“You can crucify me. I’m here for that. Don’t criticize Qatar, don’t criticize the players,” he said. “Criticize FIFA, criticize me if you want because I’m responsible for everything, but let the people enjoy this World Cup.”

‘Very welcoming’

Some fans have said they plan to boycott the games, especially those in the LGBTQ community due to Qatar’s laws on homosexuality. In May, Tamim said all would be welcome at the World Cup and said the country would not stop anybody from coming.

“Qatar is a very welcoming country,” he said when asked about LGBTQ guests at a news conference. “We welcome everybody, but also we expect and we want people to respect our culture.”

Infantino on Saturday said he had confirmed with Qatar’s leaders that all fans would be welcome, regardless of religion, race or sexual orientation.

“This was our requirement, and the Qatari state sticks to that requirement,” he said. “Do you want to stay home and hammer and criticize and say how bad they are, these Arabs or these Muslims or whatever, because it’s not allowed to be publicly gay?”

He also addressed the ban on alcohol sales at World Cup stadiums, an eleventh-hour change announced Friday, saying the decision was made jointly between Qatar — a country that strictly limits alcohol sale and consumption — and FIFA.

“Honestly, if this is the biggest issue we have for the World Cup, I will resign immediately and go to the beach and relax,” he said.

‘Absolutely astounding’

Human rights advocates swiftly criticized Infantino’s remarks.

“Demands for equality, dignity and compensation cannot be treated as some sort of culture war — they are universal human rights that FIFA has committed to respect in its own statutes,” Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice, said in a statement.

Cockburn said FIFA should use a significant part of its profits from the World Cup to compensate migrant workers and their families if the organization “is to salvage anything from this tournament.”

Sky News sports reporter Melissa Reddy called it “an absolutely astounding address.”

“You do not know what it feels like to be gay, Infantino, you do not know what it feels like to be African, and you cannot conflate being discriminated against because of red hair and freckles to what any of the groups you’ve just referenced have experienced,” she said in a Sky News broadcast from Qatar posted to Twitter.

“I do not think Infantino is the right man to speak about hypocrisy. I do not think ‘whataboutism’ is the correct route for a FIFA president to try and enforce change,” Reddy said. “If we all get stuck on what’s happened before or what’s going on elsewhere and we have to stay silent because of that, we will never bring about any effective change.”

As host, Qatar will kick off the event, playing in Sunday’s only game, against Ecuador, at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

