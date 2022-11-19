Whitman girls make it two straight titles, top QO for 4A championship

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Anxiety crept into the Whitman girls’ soccer team last Sunday when word spread that the Vikings’ top forward, Gemma Davitian, tore her ACL in a club game and wouldn’t play in the Maryland 4A final. Before practice a day later, Whitman defender Charlotte Shapiro gathered her teammates on the field.

“We’re still winning states,” Shapiro told them.

On Saturday evening, the Vikings showed their depth and proved they’re one of the D.C. area’s top teams, beating Montgomery County counterpart Quince Orchard, 2-0, at Loyola University to secure back-to-back championships.

“Throughout this whole season, we’ve always found a way to win,” Whitman midfielder Maya Wiese said. “Coming into this, we’re like, ‘We are going to win this game. If we do what we’ve done all season, we are going to win.’ There’s definitely nerves, but I think everyone just knew if they left everything they had out on the field, that would be enough.”

Whitman (16-1) also imposed its dominance over Quince Orchard (14-4) in the regular season, beating the Cougars twice by a combined score of 5-0. While both programs have enjoyed success, the Vikings have been stronger recently. Since Quince Orchard’s last state title in 2007, Whitman has won four championships and reached the finals five times.

After beating Broadneck in last year’s final, the Vikings tried to locate their identity without forward Delaney DeMartino, last year’s All-Met Player of the Year, who graduated in May. But two of Whitman’s top players suffered early-season injuries, and after Davitian went down, the Vikings were without a key forward from last year’s team.

The Vikings started slow Saturday but broke through in the second half. Nearly seven minutes in, Wiese sent a cross into the box that found forward Sheridan Snow, who delivered a header that gave Whitman the lead. It was a play the duo practiced all week after noticing a weakness in Quince Orchard’s defense on film. About nine minutes later, Shapiro scored off a free kick from outside the box.

The victory was a testament both to the Bethesda program’s depth and tradition. The Vikings’ only loss since October 2021 came against Bethesda-Chevy Chase on Oct. 10. With two of Whitman’s top forwards expected to return from injury next season, the Vikings are expected to be a state title threat again in 2023.

“This team is a perfect definition of just the word ‘team,’ ” Shapiro said. “The mind-set didn’t change for one second since the beginning of the season. Our goal has been to win states, and Gemma’s injury didn’t change that. We were really upset to miss her, but it almost made our incentive even stronger.”

