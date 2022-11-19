Maryland basketball stays unbeaten by routing Saint Louis

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Maryland’s perfect start continued Saturday with a 95-67 romp over Saint Louis in a semifinal game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Terps (4-0) will face Miami in the championship game Sunday afternoon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The reasons for the lopsided victory were numerous. But Coach Kevin Willard focused on the fact the Terps outrebounded the Billikens (3-1) by a 41-35 margin which resulted in 17-second-chance points.

“I thought if we could outrebound them we would have a great chance of winning because they had really dominated the glass in their first three games and really hurt Memphis on second shots,” Willard said. “The biggest thing for us was if we could get rebounds we could get out in transition. I think our transition offense is getting better.

“I thought we did a really good job on the boards.”

As a result of the Terps’ ability to outrebound Saint Louis and kick their transition offense into gear, they scored 14 fast-break points compared with six for the Billikens.

Senior forward Donta Scott led a quintet of Terps in double figures with a game-high 25 points. He was followed by Donald Carey (16), Hakim Hart (16), Ian Martinez (14) and Jahmir Young (11). It was the first time since Jan. 3 that five Maryland players had double-digit points in the same game.

Javonte Perkins led Saint Louis with 17 points while Yuri Collins added 12.

“Every day I put in the work so eventually those shots will fall,” Scott said of his ability to torch Saint Louis.

The Terps also shot a commendable 40.6 percent (13-32) from beyond the arc. Coming into Saturday’s game Maryland was shooting 25.4 percent on three-pointers.

“Coach Willard really emphasizes the inside-out threes,” Scott said. “We penetrate into the paint and then kick it out to teammates. That’s a big part of our game.”

The game was tied 2-2 less than two minutes into the first half. After that, the Terps grabbed the Billikens by their collective throats and never let go, leading for the final 38 minutes.

Maryland was ahead 22-17 when it went on a 10-0 run sparked by four points by Hart.

The Terps closed out the half with a 13-4 run due in large part to three-point shots by Hart, Scott and Carey. When the buzzer sounded, the Terps had a 51-27 lead.

Another reason for the Terps’ 24-point halftime advantage was the fact they held the Billikens to 25 percent shooting (8-32) while Maryland shot a commendable 51.4 percent (19-37).

The second half was a classic version of garbage time.

With Scott scoring seven points in the first 4:33, the Terps built a 62-38 lead. Martinez scored 10 of his points in the second half as Maryland’s lead ballooned to as many as 32 points.

“Everybody is ready to push us and make us better,” Scott said. “We just have to show it and now we’ve shown it.”

Willard, who’s in his first season as the Terps head coach, without question is enjoying the ride.

“This team’s been a blast to coach,” he said. “Everyone of them has a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, from the transfers to the guys that stayed for me. I think everybody is really locked in. We’re working hard. It’s a great group. They’re unselfish. They’re great kids. What you see on the court is a result of their hard work.”

Making history

Willard is the first Maryland men’s basketball coach to start 4-0. Even Lefty Driesell and Gary Williams were unable to get off to faster starts. Driesell was 2-2 to start in 1969-70 and Williams was 3-1 to open the 1989-90 season.

Double pleasure

Scott tied his career high in points and reached double figures for the 48th time in his career.

Carey, a transfer from Georgetown, joined him by notching double figures for the 69th time while Hart did so for the 28th time.

Scott now has 986 career points and 519 rebounds. He’s looking to become the 17th Terp since 1995 to reach the 1,000-point plateau and 500-rebound milestone.

