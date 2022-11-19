Maryland keeps it close, but No. 2 Ohio State finishes the job

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Maryland football program has trudged through a deflating two weeks, with a pair of losses zapping enthusiasm out of this season, and the Terrapins have a history of lopsided letdowns against the best teams in the Big Ten. Yet here they were deep into a tight contest against No. 2 Ohio State, often the standard-bearer of the conference, with a chance.

The Terps needed to drive nearly the entire length of the field and had just 36 seconds and no timeouts. But a six-point deficit was all that stood between them and a monumental upset. In a blink, that rare glimmer of hope faded into a familiar result. The ball slipped from the hands of quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, and Ohio State turned the sack into a touchdown, sealing a 43-30 victory in College Park.

Tagovailoa limped off the field after he had a superb outing that kept the Terps (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) in the game, but it was not enough in the final moments to pull off a stunning victory.

The Terps trailed by just three with 6:36 to go, and they delivered a key defensive stop on fourth down to get the ball back around midfield. Maryland’s offense couldn’t capitalize and had to punt, handing the Buckeyes a chance to seal a win. The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) marched down the field, draining the clock, but the Terps held them to a field goal. For Maryland, that kept the door open for a go-ahead touchdown drive with the little time remaining, but Ohio State once again rose to the occasion to squash Maryland’s hopes.

Advertisement

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa had begged to stay on the field on fourth down, and his coach obliged. The quarterback scrambled to the right sideline and found senior wide receiver Jeshaun Jones in the end zone. The one-yard touchdown pushed Maryland within three points of the Buckeyes with 9:49 remaining, but the Terps never scored again.

Tagovailoa’s strong outing — 293 yards on 26-of-36 passing while accounting for three touchdowns — was the best he has played in a game of this magnitude. The Terps entered this game after abysmal performances in road losses against Wisconsin and Penn State. Their strong start Saturday ignited optimism that an upset might be within reach, and the Terps held on to those hopes until the final moments.

Maryland had a narrow 13-10 edge at halftime — only for Ohio State to block Colton Spangler’s punt early in the third quarter and score two plays later. The Terps’ lead vanished, and the Buckeyes climbed further ahead with a field goal on their next series. Ohio State scored on three straight possessions (two touchdowns, plus the field goal), while the Terps started the second half with three straight punts.

Maryland chipped away at the deficit with a five-yard rushing touchdown from Tagovailoa and then a successful two-point conversion to start the fourth quarter. When Ohio State responded with a score to go up 33-21, the Terps blocked the extra-point attempt, and Jakorian Bennett ran it back to the end zone for two points. That cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 10, and Tagovailoa followed it with the touchdown drive that ended with the fourth-down score.

Advertisement

The Terps have often struggled mightily against top-tier opposition, but Saturday, they held firm against the formidable Buckeyes and didn’t let this game slip away until the end. After Ohio State marched down the field for a touchdown on its opening series, the Terps’ defense reined in the offensive unit led by star quarterback C.J. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy contender. Maryland forced three punts in the first half and held the Buckeyes to a field goal on their other productive drive.

Maryland’s offense, in a rhythm after back-to-back rough performances the past two weeks, complemented that stifling defense with its own solid start. The Terps could have capitalized more in the first half. They settled for a pair of field goals after first-half drives stalled inside the 20-yard line — moments that can be haunting in a narrow loss.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, the Terps have never beaten the Buckeyes, and the games have often been decided by wide margins. Maryland has lost by at least 48 points four times and by at least 21 in two additional games. In 2018, the only other meeting between the two teams, the Terps had a chance to pull off a dramatic upset but lost in overtime after an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.

Advertisement

Maryland entered this matchup on a losing skid. This week, the staff pored over film, reevaluating every piece of how the program operates and performs. Players, from walk-ons to seniors, took turns speaking in front of their peers as they took accountability and looked for a spark. The problem, though, was that when the Terps returned to the field with a chance to bounce back, they ran into Ohio State, an undefeated squad with national championship ambitions.

GiftOutline Gift Article