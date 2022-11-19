Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL season is nearing its later stages, with Week 11 already underway, and yet some more recent major upsets — the Washington Commanders knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings outlasting the Buffalo Bills in overtime — left virtually all the divisional races in play. The Vikings are the only team on the verge of running away with a division title, but no other team has a lead of more than two games in the loss column. That uncertainty unlocks potential value in the futures markets, even this late in the year.

One team that appears full of value is the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys, a squad I was bearish on in the preseason. In September, I advocated wagering on the Cowboys winning fewer than 9½ games, citing their unusually high benefit from turnovers in a successful 2021 season. The injury to quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 1 seemed to strengthen the case before backup Cooper Rush guided the team to a 4-1 record in relief. Prescott returned in late October and Dallas has gone 2-1 since, averaging nearly 35 points a game. It’s still possible the Cowboys come in under 9½ wins, but we should also start considering them as a value play in the postseason, as the NFC’s representative in the Super Bowl and possibly even the winner.

Before you scoff at the notion, let’s quickly look at the NFC landscape. The Cowboys are 1½ point favorites on the road this week against the 8-1 Vikings, and the 7-2 New York Giants are just 3-point favorites over the 3-6 Detroit Lions. That, and the rest of this week’s point spreads — along with the games leading up to this point — tells me the oddsmakers have Dallas ranked among the five best teams in the league, probably ahead of everyone other than the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills (with a healthy Josh Allen), the Eagles and perhaps the San Francisco 49ers.

Yet you can find the Cowboys at +1500 odds to win the Super Bowl (bet $100 to win $1500), a price comparable to that of the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and less than the Vikings (+1100). I understand the paths through the playoffs for these teams will be different — the Vikings could be in position to get the NFC’s only first-round bye — but I still think Dallas has value.

Based on projected performance for the remainder of the season and postseason, I would put the fair-value for Dallas to win the Super Bowl at +930. The Cowboys should also be +400 or +500 to win the NFC outright, according to my projections, but you can find +600 prices out there. That’s decent value for this late in the season. Conversely, my estimates say the Vikings should be +2500 to win the Super Bowl and +900 to win the NFC, yet the standard prices are +1100 and +500, respectively.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans are also worth a look. Entering this week, Cincinnati had been the league’s 10th-best team after adjusting for strength of schedule, according to Football Outsiders, while Tennessee ranked 13th even before its Thursday night win over the Packers. Pro Football Focus had those teams ranked 13th and eighth entering the week, respectively. Prices on those two teams were around +3000 to win it all entering this week, whereas my estimates indicate they should have been closer to +2000.

If you are looking for a division winner with value, gaze toward the AFC East, where both the New York Jets and New England Patriots are intriguing wagers. The Miami Dolphins lead the division with a 7-3 record, yet the betting markets believe the Bills are still the class of the field. In my simulations, the Bills win the division 51 percent of the time, followed by the Dolphins (27 percent), Patriots (12 percent) and Jets (11 percent). Those last two probabilities are low — the Jets are 6-3, like the Bills, while the Patriots are 5-4 — but remember, we care most about value vs. the lines. Since we can get better than 11-1 odds on either of those two teams to win the division when their estimated chances imply odds lower than that, it warrants further consideration.

One other wager I would consider is under 12½ wins for the Kansas City Chiefs at +140 or better. Silly, right? The Chiefs are 7-2 and should be favored in every one of their eight remaining games; the most difficult appears to be a Week 13 visit to the Cincinnati Bengals, where I project the Chiefs will be about a three-point favorite. Still, history indicates that teams starting 7-2 in a 16-game season finish with 11 wins, on average, with just half those teams winning 11 games or more.

The Chiefs, of course, will play 17 games, but I feel all right using a 16-game season because there is no guarantee the Chiefs will play their starters for the entire finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, if they play at all. Nearly three-fourths of the teams that started 7-2 won 12 or fewer games, which would imply a price of -270, whereas the market is offering +140 or higher.

