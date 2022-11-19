In a stark departure, U.S. World Cup roster more diverse than ever

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DOHA, Qatar — Desmond Armstrong, a defender on the 1990 U.S. World Cup team, was reviewing the potential American roster for this year’s tournament a few weeks ago when it occurred to him that Black players would make up about half the squad and many would probably start in the opener Monday against Wales.

He began rattling off names: Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Antonee Robinson … The list went on and on.

It’s a far cry from Armstrong’s national team days, when he and defender Jimmy Banks were the only Black players not only on the roster but in the elite talent pool.

“I would say the biggest contrast back then to now is that it was lonely,” Armstrong said. “It’s not just one guy like me out there, quote-unquote, carrying the banner for every African American potential player.”

This year’s 26-man team includes a record 12 Black players, an increase of three from 2014 — the last time the United States qualified — and the same number as the 1994, ’98 and 2002 squads combined. (Rosters were capped at 22 players from 1990-1998 and 23 from 2002-2018.)

“It’s not a secret that African Americans lean toward basketball, lean toward American football, lean toward baseball, lean toward other sports,” McKennie said. “In my neighborhood [in Little Elm, Tex.], you rarely saw any African American kids playing soccer. So now to be able to do what we love, and at the same time, have an impact on the game for African Americans, it’s amazing because now they can look at it and say, ‘You know, that can be me … and there’s another sport we can fall in love with.’”

Nine additional Black players were in contention for Coach Gregg Berhalter’s team before the Nov. 9 roster announcement. Four players to make the cut are Hispanic, providing the largest delegation of players of color in U.S. World Cup history.

“The diversity of this team is the diversity of America,” Berhalter said.

Maurice Edu, a 2010 World Cup midfielder and now a Fox Sports commentator, said he speaks often with friends about the possibility of an all-Black starting lineup soon, which is “incredible to see how far the game has gone in terms of reach.”

Edu, who is Black, emphasized the importance of Black role models who played in World Cups for the United States. For him, that was Eddie Pope, Earnie Stewart and DaMarcus Beasley, among others. The 2010 and ’14 squads had 17 Black players combined, including Tim Howard, Oguchi Onyewu and Jozy Altidore.

“There’s still more room for growth, but if this team has success, it just continues that pipeline,” Edu said. “Seeing players like them, there are going to be more young Black kids focused on the game.”

Armstrong, 58, was born in Washington but moved to Montgomery County, Md., as a child and excelled in the sport in Columbia, a youth soccer hotbed in Howard County. When visiting his grandmother in Northeast D.C., neighborhood boys would yell at him, “Yo, soccer boy, how’s that hockey?”

Armstrong said, laughing, “I was always known as ‘Soccer Boy’ there. The connotation was it’s a White boys’ sport.”

The 1990 squad was almost exclusively White players in their early to mid-20s who had passed through traditional development circles and starred for NCAA programs. The makeup of this year’s team is far from that. When at full health, the three-man starting midfield features all Black players: McKennie, Adams and Musah.

The pathway for McKennie and Adams went through MLS academies in Dallas and New York, respectively. Both skipped college to turn pro.

Musah was born in New York to Ghanaian parents, learned the game in Italy and England, and plays for Valencia in Spain’s La Liga. He was eligible to represent four countries.

Florida-born defender Shaq Moore traces family roots to Trinidad and Tobago. Midfielder Kellyn Acosta, from greater Dallas, is Black, Japanese and Puerto Rican. Winger Tim Weah, a native New Yorker, is the son of a Liberian father (former superstar George Weah) and Jamaican mother.

DeAndre Yedlin, the only current U.S. player with World Cup experience, is a Black man with Latvian-Jewish and Native American blood. Ferreira moved to the United States in 2009 when his father, David, joined FC Dallas, and, in 2019 became a U.S. citizen.

Striker Haji Wright, a Los Angeles native, has Liberian and Ghanaian roots. Robinson and Cameron Carter-Vickers, both defenders, are from England, sons of Black American fathers who played soccer at Duke and basketball at LSU, respectively. (Howard Carter was a 1983 first-round draft pick.)

Current and former Black players credit increased outreach and greater access to the game, though soccer’s influence in the United States remains larger in the suburbs than in cities, where, elsewhere in the world, the game pulsates.

At the Aspen Institute’s Project Play Summit in Washington in May, U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Cone said, “A lot of it comes down to how our sport is viewed, and how do we shift that thinking from that it’s a rich, White kids’ sport to a sport that is literally played [everywhere]. As the most diverse country in the world, how do we change that focus to make sure that every kid feels welcomed into our game?”

While the number of Black players on the national team has grown, Hispanic representation has stalled, despite Latinos making up almost 20 percent of the U.S. population. Soccer is the most popular sport in those communities.

The largest Latino contingent on a U.S. World Cup squad was five in 1994. This year, it’s striker Jesús Ferreira, forward Gio Reyna, and midfielders Luca de la Torre and Cristian Roldan. However, only Roldan, whose parents emigrated from El Salvador and Guatemala, has roots in Central America. (Roldan’s brother, Alex, represents El Salvador.)

In a mild surprise, striker Ricardo Pepi was not chosen for the World Cup squad. A dual national from El Paso, Pepi could’ve become a hero in the Mexican American community, said ESPN commentator Hérculez Gómez — “someone Mexican Americans could identify with.”

Gomez, who has Mexican roots and played for the United States in the 2010 World Cup, said “to not have that is a bitter pill.” He also noted none of the Mexican American players who committed to Mexico made El Tri’s World Cup squad either.

Socioeconomic barriers, U.S. officials agree, have played a big part in failing to attract youths from some minority families. Berhalter noted progress in building a pipeline to the national team but also asked, “How do we expand [access], get into underserved communities and give greater opportunities?”

Armstrong, a Hall of Famer, has made that effort in the form of a youth program in East Nashville, where children from myriad backgrounds have embraced the game.

“We’re at the beginning stages” of getting more underrepresented children involved in the game and on a pathway to youth national teams, he said. “We will not see the results of that for 20 years. When that does happen, then it will be like, ‘Okay, now soccer has reached every corner, every inch of America.’”

