Virginia shooting victims honored across college football

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As authorities and grieving friends and family grapple with the aftermath of Sunday’s mass shooting in Charlottesville, during which three University of Virginia football players were fatally shot and two others injured, college football teams across the country offered tributes to the players and the U-Va. community. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Virginia schools rallied around the Charlottesville university, with Virginia Tech and Liberty players wearing orange and navy blue jerseys to match U-Va.’s colors ahead of their game. They joined Old Dominion and James Madison in wearing the helmet decals to honor the legacies of the late Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. Virginia Tech receivers coach Fontel Mines, a former Virginia receiver, hoisted his alma mater’s flag as the Hokies ran onto the field ahead of Saturday’s game, and Liberty’s band played a rendition of Virginia’s “The Good Old Song” after a first-quarter touchdown.

Across the ACC, players wore Virginia helmet decals as part of the league’s broader slate of initiatives announced Wednesday meant to honor the university. The conference called for a moment of silence at all ACC home football games this weekend and field signage with a “UVA Strong” graphic created by the league office. During the moment of silence ahead of Miami’s game at Clemson, the jumbotron read “UVA Strong” with Davis (No. 1), Chandler (No. 15) and Perry’s (No. 41) jersey numbers displayed below.

Advertisement

While Virginia on Wednesday canceled its Saturday game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina, ESPN ran a touching feature on the school and its former players on “College GameDay.”

"Their losses are our losses. ... It is hard to understand why they were so cruelly taken, when they still had so much left to give."



We remember the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. pic.twitter.com/HcZFcCxS74 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 19, 2022

Schools with no direct connection to Virginia or the victims offered their own signs of solidarity, with Florida and Ohio State among the teams adding helmet stickers. LSU acknowledged Virginia running back and Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins, one of the two victims injured. Hollins was recently removed from a ventilator, his mother said Thursday.

Others with more intimate connections offered their own tributes.

Several former Virginia assistants, including Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia and Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Nick Howell, sported U-Va. attire during their games this weekend. Wisconsin honored Chandler, a former Badgers receiver, with helmet stickers that read “DC.”

Those displays extended to the NFL, where Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, a former Virginia standout, said on Twitter that he will wear custom cleats to honor Chandler, Davis and Perry. The Washington Commanders announced plans to honor all three with helmets stickers during their Sunday game in Houston.

1.15.41 👼🏽🧡💙 wearing these Sunday to celebrate you 3 pic.twitter.com/Q5bJo96PF6 — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) November 16, 2022

On Sunday the team will be wearing three helmet decals: 1, 15, and 41 to honor the three UVA football players who lost their lives last Sunday.



Our hearts are with @UVAFootball and the UVA community affected by the tragedy.#UVAStrong | #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/vWgC5GWRt7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 18, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article