Virginia shooting victims honored across college football

By
November 19, 2022 at 7:58 p.m. EST
A moment of silence is held to remember the shooting victims from the University of Virginia before Ohio State's game at Maryland on Saturday. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

As authorities and grieving friends and family grapple with the aftermath of Sunday’s mass shooting in Charlottesville, during which three University of Virginia football players were fatally shot and two others injured, college football teams across the country offered tributes to the players and the U-Va. community.

Virginia schools rallied around the Charlottesville university, with Virginia Tech and Liberty players wearing orange and navy blue jerseys to match U-Va.’s colors ahead of their game. They joined Old Dominion and James Madison in wearing the helmet decals to honor the legacies of the late Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. Virginia Tech receivers coach Fontel Mines, a former Virginia receiver, hoisted his alma mater’s flag as the Hokies ran onto the field ahead of Saturday’s game, and Liberty’s band played a rendition of Virginia’s “The Good Old Song” after a first-quarter touchdown.

Across the ACC, players wore Virginia helmet decals as part of the league’s broader slate of initiatives announced Wednesday meant to honor the university. The conference called for a moment of silence at all ACC home football games this weekend and field signage with a “UVA Strong” graphic created by the league office. During the moment of silence ahead of Miami’s game at Clemson, the jumbotron read “UVA Strong” with Davis (No. 1), Chandler (No. 15) and Perry’s (No. 41) jersey numbers displayed below.

While Virginia on Wednesday canceled its Saturday game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina, ESPN ran a touching feature on the school and its former players on “College GameDay.”

Schools with no direct connection to Virginia or the victims offered their own signs of solidarity, with Florida and Ohio State among the teams adding helmet stickers. LSU acknowledged Virginia running back and Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins, one of the two victims injured. Hollins was recently removed from a ventilator, his mother said Thursday.

Others with more intimate connections offered their own tributes.

Several former Virginia assistants, including Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia and Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Nick Howell, sported U-Va. attire during their games this weekend. Wisconsin honored Chandler, a former Badgers receiver, with helmet stickers that read “DC.”

Those displays extended to the NFL, where Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, a former Virginia standout, said on Twitter that he will wear custom cleats to honor Chandler, Davis and Perry. The Washington Commanders announced plans to honor all three with helmets stickers during their Sunday game in Houston.

