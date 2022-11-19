Washington may have rounded up a new ‘Posse’ at wide receiver

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Still sweating from the thrill of the victory Monday night, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin began his postgame news conference in Philadelphia by coyly acknowledging a Hall of Famer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “First off, shout-out to Art Monk,” he said with a grin. “Heard some things, but shout-out to Art Monk. … Just that love that guy, man.”

It took a few moments before his audience caught on that the reference was a jab at Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni, who wore a No. 82 Mike Quick jersey to FedEx Field in Week 3 and declared he would be “taking Mike Quick over Art Monk any day.”

“Shout-out to Art Monk,” McLaurin continued, subtly turning the inside joke into an off-the-cuff tribute. “I just love him, and I appreciate him for what he’s done in the league but also how he’s mentored our receiver group and the way he’s spent his time. Gary Clark, as well — all of those guys. They just really set the tone, and it really forces our receiver group to come out there and play at a high level because we know they set a standard.”

Weeks earlier, “The Posse” — Washington’s former receiving trio of Monk, Clark and Ricky Sanders — met with the team’s current wideouts and shared old stories and tidbits of advice during a steak dinner at D.C. Prime in Northern Virginia. Most of the franchise’s current players were born more than a decade after the Posse helped Washington win two Super Bowls, but over dinner that evening, the former and current players shared a belief and mind-set in their style of play.

“They were all brothers,” McLaurin said. “Ricky, Art and Gary — they were all happy for each other, but they all wanted to be the guy. I think a lot of people don’t necessarily want to think of it as that, but I think our group and everybody believes they can be the top guy.”

But one comment from The Posse surprised and humbled Washington’s current wide receivers.

“One thing that they said … is how this receiver group that we have, this is probably the closest they’ve seen since they left of a group of guys that would be close to anything that they were,” McLaurin added. “You hear that from Hall of Famers and guys who [are at the top of] the record books, that’s really humbling.”

This season, with a group that stars McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and rookie Jahan Dotson — who have combined for 1,521 yards and nine touchdowns — Washington’s receiving corps has become a focal point, even amid quarterback turnover and offensive inconsistency. Their varied skill-sets have challenged defenses tasked with respecting them all — and their backups — as well as Washington’s versatile backs.

And their depth has afforded offensive coordinator Scott Turner multiple options. Even as the Commanders find success in their run game, the receivers make it feasible, with big catches in clutch moments.

Although their play has yet to approach the achievements of The Posse, their potential has intrigued the former trio.

“They need to make the passing game fearless so when people see those guys come out, they’ve been thinking about it the whole week. Just imagine if a defensive back had to cover this guy one-on-one,” Clark said, pointing to Monk standing next to him during a Commanders practice in late October. “He’s dreaming about that for the whole week before he plays against Art Monk. Same thing with Ricky Sanders. And the guys from Super XXII, that DB still has freaking nightmares about what Ricky did to him in a quarter. Imagine if Joe [Gibbs] had let us throw the whole game.”

For years, Washington’s receivers have lacked the depth (and health) to have a significant impact. Defenses focused on McLaurin, often doubling him in coverage. This year, with multiple threats on the perimeter, McLaurin said he has noticed more defenses using safety help over the top to try to prevent chunk plays by the Commanders. Doing so often opens up the middle of the field for short passes to Samuel that he can extend or crossing routes by other wideouts.

Yet defenses also have allocated more resources to trying to stop Samuel, a shifty receiver whom Washington uses in the run and pass games. He missed almost the entirety of the 2021 season because of groin and hamstring injuries, but returned to full health in the offseason and has so far been a weapon in multiple areas.

Through Week 10, Washington is one of four teams — along with Seattle, San Francisco and Miami — to have multiple receivers account for at least 20 percent of the team’s targets, McLaurin and Samuel, according to TruMedia Sports.

“His skill-set has kind of always been around the line of scrimmage,” Washington’s receivers coach, Drew Terrell, said of Samuel. “He’s been a running back in his past, been kind of a gadget-type receiver in his past. He’s fully capable of making plays down the field and, and going down the field if that’s what is prescribed that week. There’s no limit to his ability as a receiver and as a pass catcher.”

McLaurin already passed Clark for the most catches by a Washington receiver in four seasons and needs 323 yards to pass him in that category too. After signing a three-year extension worth roughly $71 million, McLaurin has continued to raise his game.

“I say it pretty much every week: You never know how the game is going to come up,” McLaurin said. “Obviously, we were run-heavy last week, but at some point in the game each and every week, a receiver in our room is going to make a play to change the game, win the game, change the momentum and I try to remind the guys that each and every week.”

Terrell has stressed the same, telling his receivers they should be dictating to defenses with their routes, releases and various concepts and not simply reacting to opponents’ coverages. Doing so puts the offense in more control, but few teams have Washington’s depth of playmakers.

In the season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Samuel set the tone with a first-quarter touchdown, sparking two more end zone catches by Dotson and deep 49-yard score by McLaurin.

Against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 — the game The Posse attended — McLaurin sealed the victory with a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter and a critical 12-yard catch on a third-and-9 play late in regulation.

McLaurin starred again in Indianapolis, reeling in a 33-yard catch in the final seconds to set up the winning score. Cam Sims’s 21-yard catch earlier in the drive made it possible.

And in Washington’s upset win over the Eagles, McLaurin racked up 128 receiving yards in a run-heavy game plan, and Dyami Brown — the 2021 third-round pick who broke out for two receiving touchdowns against the Titans earlier in the year — picked up 15 yards by diving for a low pass on a dig route to set up Washington’s field goal just before halftime.

The catch was yet another remind of the threat Washington’s deep receiving corps can pose.

“What kind of problems? Quite a few. Multiple,” Texans Coach Lovie Smith said on a conference call this week. “We’re trying to figure that out. You know, normally you deal with one receiver and … what they’re bringing — excellent speed, route-running ability, quickness, playmaking ability.”

Washington’s talent at wide receiver has been a boon for its game-planning. But the group’s bond off the field has fueled greater success.

“I think a lot of times since I’ve been here, Washington is maybe seen as like an easy W,” McLaurin said. “It takes a while to kind of shift that narrative, but I think for us, if we stack wins like that together and continue to build on one another, then we have a chance to really be something special. I do believe it.”

So do his predecessors.

“These guys, I’m excited to have the offense built around them,” Clark said. “A lot of people want to build offenses around the running game, and sometimes you do when the running backs are the best performers on the team.”

