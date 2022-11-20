Commanders rout lowly Texans as Taylor Heinicke locks down starting role

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — If there was still any doubt after the Washington Commanders’ defining win in Philadelphia, they quickly quashed it Sunday: The legend of Taylor Heinicke will live on a bit longer. After a short week of practice following its season-altering win on “Monday Night Football,” Washington drubbed the lowly Houston Texans, 23-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Commanders played another complete game with Heinicke as their quarterback — and after the win Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Heinicke would be his starting quarterback going forward.

The Commanders’ victory put them above .500, at 6-5, for the first time since they won their season opener and extended Heinicke’s starting record to 4-1. He finished 15 for 27 for 191 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions (Houston dropped two potential picks) for a 77.9 passer rating — a middling stat line that proved more than enough against the woeful Texans (1-8-1).

Perhaps the only thing that could’ve kept Heinicke from being denied the starting role going forward was a total implosion by the Commanders that would have knocked some of the shine off their upset of the unbeaten Eagles. Decent more than sufficed.

Carson Wentz has recovered from a fractured finger he suffered in a Week 6 win at Chicago, but Heinicke has rejuvenated Washington’s offense by involving its many playmakers and jump-starting the running game. All the while, the defense continues to impress as it becomes a respected threat in the NFL.

Washington racked up 153 rushing yards in Houston. The Texans managed a mere 148 yards of offense — including just five in the first half.

Led by Heinicke, the Commanders have four wins sandwiched around a loss that came down to the final seconds against the Minnesota Vikings. They soundly defeated the Green Bay Packers at home, then went on to beat the Colts in Indianapolis, the Eagles in Philadelphia and the Texans in Houston — the last of which was a rout from start to finish.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off quarterback Davis Mills on the Texans’ opening drive and ran it back 37 yards for a touchdown, the first of his career. What followed was total domination.

Washington’s defensive line notched three first-half sacks — one each by Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat — and finished the game with five. (Allen and Sweat had two apiece.)

In the first half, the Texans had more negative plays (six) than net yards (five), totaled one first down, had minus-1 net passing yard and were 1 for 6 on third down. A field goal early in the third quarter and a garbage-time touchdown run by Mills denied Washington the shutout.

The Commanders picked up where they left off in Philadelphia, relying heavily on the running game to extend drives and open up chunk plays in the passing game.

Washington had three scoring drives in the second quarter, with each of them lasting at least nine plays. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner called a mix of run plays before Heinicke dropped back to find his top receivers. Curtis Samuel capped a nine-play drive early in the quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep to make it 14-0.

The defense got off the field in less than 90 seconds on the Texans’ subsequent series, sacking Mills on back-to-back plays to give the ball back to Heinicke. He quickly went to work, finding tight end Logan Thomas (five catches, 65 yards) for a 19-yard completion up the middle before turning back to his rushers. Antonio Gibson (72 yards on 18 carries) broke off a 13-yard run and later added an 18-yard catch before the drive sputtered in the red zone, leaving Joey Slye to kick a 25-yard field goal.

Finishing drives remains a nagging issue for this offense. The Commanders settled for field goals twice in the quarter — Slye booted a 24-yarder in the final seconds — after reaching Houston’s red zone.

In a game like Sunday’s, though, those miscues had minimal consequences. Houston’s best drive when the outcome remained even a bit uncertain was thwarted by Sweat, who notched his second sack on third and goal with Houston at the 4-yard line, forcing the Texans to settle for a Ka’imi Fairbairn 29-yard field goal.

Not long after, Washington offered its response: a 10-play scoring drive that ended with Slye’s third field goal (a 44-yarder) and then an acrobatic interception by safety Darrick Forrest, who dived at the goal line to grab a tipped pass by cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who suffered an ankle injury on the play.

Forrest has made such plays almost a weekly tradition, prompting Coach Ron Rivera and Co. to rearrange the secondary to keep him on the field. Bobby McCain is now the slot cornerback, while Forrest mans the free safety spot.

The development of Washington’s young players — including its defensive backs and linebacker Jamin Davis — has aligned with the team’s offensive improvement, a fact not lost on Rivera. He said last week that among his priorities in deciding on the quarterback job was the “mood” of his team. Well, his team turned the visitors’ locker room at Lincoln Financial Field into a club last Monday and then rode that wave through Houston.

Rivera has not offered a timetable for Wentz’s return. He remains on injured reserve and has yet to be designated to return to practice.

With Wentz as the starter in the first six weeks, the offense sputtered and Wentz was sacked nearly four times per game. Amid those struggles, Rivera noted that the quarterback situation was Washington’s biggest hindrance as its NFC East rivals thrived. Wentz was new to the team and its offense, and until it all gelled, the Commanders would be in flux, Rivera argued.

Though the Commanders haven’t been perfect, their production and potential changed drastically under Heinicke, and Sunday’s win sealed his spot atop the depth chart.

Heinicke’s gritty play has been a highlight amid perpetual off-field drama. Signed in December 2020 as Washington’s “quarantine quarterback,” he emerged as a fan favorite and is now the most experienced signal caller in Turner’s system. Heinicke has never been deemed the long-term starter, but he is among the most respected players in the locker room and he has invigorated a group that, not long ago, was 1-4.

Heinicke’s play isn’t for the risk-averse; he takes shots that can turn the game in an instant. In Week 8, his deep 50-50 ball to Terry McLaurin in the final minutes set up the game-winning touchdown at Indianapolis. In Week 9, the Vikings intercepted his fourth-quarter deep pass over the middle and went on to win.

In Week 10, Heinicke’s pivotal plays were a pair of unglamorous decisions — a throwaway in the second quarter and taking a knee in the fourth — that secured Washington’s victory and showed his growth.

“It’s one of the things that he’s learning: Take what’s given,” Rivera said after that win.

Turning to Heinicke comes with some off-the-field complications.

As part of its trade for Wentz, Washington sent Indianapolis a 2023 conditional third-round draft pick that would turn into a second-rounder if he plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ snaps. That possibility is now slim at best.

The choice of Heinicke also plunges Wentz’s career back into uncertainty. Washington seemed to be his last, best chance to redeem himself as a viable starter after bitter divorces with the Eagles and Colts. Struggling with three teams in as many years would make being a starter again a difficult prospect.

The Commanders are tied to Wentz for this season, as a starter or a backup, but his contract has no guaranteed money after 2022, meaning they could release him in the offseason — two years before his deal expires — and avoid any salary cap charges.

But that’s a quarterback decision Rivera can take his time in deciding.

