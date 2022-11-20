Kyrie Irving cleared to return to Nets after suspension

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kyrie Irving has been cleared to return by the Brooklyn Nets following an eight-game suspension for linking to an antisemitic film on his social media accounts and for initially refusing to disavow the film’s content. The seven-time all-star guard is officially listed as available Sunday when the Nets host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Before rejoining Kevin Durant and company, Irving held a news conference Sunday in which he apologized multiple times and said that he was not antisemitic.

“I just want to offer my deep apologies to all those who were impacted over these last few weeks, specifically my Jewish relatives and Black relatives, all races and cultures,” Irving said. “I feel like we all felt an impact. I don’t stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that’s going against the human race.”

Irving, who last month had gotten into contentious exchanges with reporters who questioned why he had linked to the antisemitic film, acknowledged regrets Sunday about how he had handled the situation.

“I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions,” Irving said. “There was a way I should have handled all this. When I look back and reflect, when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone who felt threatened or hurt by what I posted, that wasn’t my intent at all. I meant no harm to any person or group of people.

“This is a big moment for me because I’m able to learn that the power of my voice is very strong and the influence I have within my community is very strong. I want to be responsible for that, and in order to do that, you have to admit when you’re wrong in instances where you hurt people.”

Irving also taped an extended interview with SNY on Saturday in which he said that he had met with members of the Jewish community.

“It was a learning journey,” Irving said. “It was a lot of hurt that needed to be healed and a lot of conversations that needed to be had. I’m a man who stands for peace. I don’t condone any hate speech or prejudice. … I’m not antisemitic. I never have been. I don’t have hate in my heart for the Jewish people.”

Following a week of controversy and evasive answers about his social media posts, Irving was suspended Nov. 3 by the Nets, who deemed him “currently unfit to be associated” and stipulated a list of conditions that he must meet to rejoin the team. After Irving initially refused to apologize for linking to the film, Brooklyn mandated that he undergo sensitivity training, donate $500,000 to anti-hate causes and meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai to talk through the situation.

Irving, 30, issued a public apology shortly after he was suspended, and he met with Tsai, as well as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Though Irving agreed to donate $500,000 in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League before his apology, the nonprofit organization’s CEO said that he wouldn’t accept the money because “Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions.”

The Nets’ initial suspension stated that Irving would miss “no less than five games,” raising the possibility that he could remain away from the team for an extended period of time and fueling speculation that he might not return at all. Several prominent players, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, argued that the conditions of Irving’s return were too stringent. The National Basketball Players Association, which participated in conversations with the NBA and Irving, told its members Nov. 11 that it “protected [Irving’s] rights at every turn,” even as the suspension extended past the five-game mark.

“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information,” James wrote on Twitter. “And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him.”

Irving, who maintained a low profile throughout his suspension, worked his way through the stipulated return process, leading Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn to tell reporters earlier this week that Irving’s return could come Sunday.

Tsai said Nov. 11 that he and his wife had met with Irving the day before and left convinced that “Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.” He added that all parties were “working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

After meeting with Irving on Nov. 8, Silver also concluded that he had “no doubt” that Irving was not antisemitic, according to the New York Times. Silver, however, said that a league investigation concluded that the film Irving linked to constituted “hate speech” and that Irving’s suspension had therefore been the “right outcome.”

In a statement posted to Instagram Nov. 3, Irving apologized “to all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post,” acknowledging that he had linked to a film that “contained some false antisemitic statements, narratives and language that were untrue and offensive.”

Irving continued: “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled antisemitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against antisemitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with.”

The Nets, who named Vaughn as coach on Nov. 9 after partings ways with Steve Nash, are 7-9 entering Sunday’s game. Brooklyn has gone 5-3 during Irving’s suspension. Irving is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.

