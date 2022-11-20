Maryland handles Miami to win Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A win over Miami could qualify as a signature victory. The Hurricanes reached the Elite Eight last season and feature a pair of elite guards in Isaiah Wong (who’s on the Jerry West Award Watch List) and Nijel Pack. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But when the Maryland men’s basketball team defeated Miami, 88-70, in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, signature victories were the least of Coach Kevin Willard’s concerns.

“We’re really not worried about signature wins or where we are,” Willard said. “I think we still have a long way to go. We’re good. We have great players. But they’re still trying to learn this system.

“We’re still trying to get comfortable. We’re having turnovers (18 in this game) not because of the players but more because it’s my fault. I’m putting them in situations where I’m calling plays that we hadn’t gone over a thousand times. We beat a good Saint Louis team and a good Miami team and that’s great. But I still think we have a long way to go.”

How far the Terps (5-0) go may depend in large part if players like Donta Scott, Donald Carey and Julian Reese perform like they did in this tournament. Scott scored a game-high 24 points while Reese (17), Hakim Hart (14), Jahmir Young (13) and Carey (12) also scored in double figures.

Miami (4-1) was led by Wong (22 points), Jordan Miller (18) and Norchad Omier (14). But Pack, who averaged 17.4 points per game last season at Kansas State, was held to seven.

“If (Pack) wants to do that all night long (shoot 3-for-10) that’s fine with me and with Coach Willard,” Carey said.

Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga had his own take on why Maryland was so proficient.

“The one clear statistics that shows why they won is they had 39 rebounds to our 20,” he said. “If we’re not doing a good job rebounding as a team we’re going to get hurt.”

Unlike Saturday’s semifinal victory over Saint Louis, during which the Terps led by 24 at halftime, Miami played Maryland tougher, but only to a point.

The Hurricanes led 15-14 when Maryland went on an 11-0 run with Carey burying a pair of three-pointers for a 25-15 lead.

With Wong and Omier leading the way Miami cut the lead to 28-24, but then Scott went on a tear and scored 10 points in the final 7:39 of the half. When Ian Martinez drained a pair of free throws with 6.6 seconds left on the clock, Maryland went into its locker room with a 47-34 lead.

It was more of the same in the second half as Maryland raced out to a 64-46 lead with Resse scoring eight points. Miami chipped away and eventually pulled within 73-63 with 6:30 remaining. But Young took the wind out of the Hurricanes by converting a three-point play.

The rest was left up to Carey, Resse, Hart and Scott, who scored a combined 12 points in the last 4:01.

“Coach stresses moving the ball side to side,” Carey said. “When we move the ball side to side we pretty much get anything we want. We can be a tough team.”

Moving the ball side to side as opposed to playing a stationary offense was a major reason the Terps shot a blistering 60 percent (30-50) from the field.

“I think we have the best backcourt in the country right now,” Willard said. “I thought my guard play was outstanding.”

Scott on the prowl

Scott became the 17th Terp since 1995 to reach 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in his career. After Sunday’s game, he has 1,010 points and 527 rebounds. In the two tournament games over the weekend, the senior forward had 49 points and 13 rebounds. Scott was named to the all-tournament team along with Hart.

Willard’s fast start continues

Willard became the first Maryland head coach to begin his career in College Park with a 5-0 record.

