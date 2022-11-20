After being benched, Diamond Miller responds with career day for Terps

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WACO, Texas — Maryland guard Diamond Miller was yanked out of Sunday’s game less than two minutes into the contest after she committed three quick turnovers. Coach Brenda Frese immediately sat her star down for a few words and let her stay there before sending her back in midway through the first quarter.

The start was as ugly as it gets for the Terrapins, but Miller would make up for it soon after. No. 19 Maryland overcame a sloppy afternoon by getting on Miller’s back and letting her carry the group with a career-high 32 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists in a 73-68 victory over No. 17 Baylor.

“I just think I needed to relax,” Miller said. “The first two minutes of the game was a blur. It just exited my mind. And once I got to settle in, I could see the floor and the basket seemed like the ocean, to be honest.

“Yeah, I needed a pause. I don't know. It was just, my emotions were high. I was really excited for this game and I needed a pause.”

The Bears (3-1) had won 69 of their last 70 regular season nonconference games at the Ferrell Center, with the last loss coming against U-Conn. in January 2014.

Maryland (4-1) struggled to hold onto the ball and had turnovers on its first four possessions. The four turnovers came before the Terrapins even took a shot and they finished with seven in the first quarter alone. Things never really got better in that facet as Maryland ended the game with 19 turnovers, after averaging 14.8 on the season, that Baylor turned into 22 points.

But it was Miller to the rescue throughout the afternoon.

“Diamond reminds me a lot of Alyssa Thomas,” Frese said, “where when they’re so amped up as competitors that they kind of want it so badly, it’s not going to work. And I used to, even with Alyssa, just have that little moment. Let’s take a pause. Let’s get our heart rate back down, and just a terrific response out of Diamond. Just settling in and playing the way she knows how to play.”

Miller gave Baylor a bit of everything with step-throughs, up-and-unders, euro-steps, step-backs and was 8-for-10 from the free throw line. At the end of the third quarter, Miller waved off point guard Elisa Pinzan with the clock ticking down, showed a variety of dribbles before putting up a step-back triple that arced high above the backboard and fell through without grazing the rim. She then let loose her classic foot-stomp, flex and scream near the Baylor logo after taking a 53-47 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“She plays downhill all the time,” Baylor Coach Nicki Collen said of Miller. “She has a step-through. I thought she got away with a couple of travels today on the spins. But she’s just long and she plays under your armpits. And when she’s got the angle on you, if you overextend to cut her off, she steps through. She spins off you. And she draws fouls. … She just gets into your body and throws it up at times.”

The Bears continued to threaten all game as Maryland wasn’t able to pull away and Sarah Andrews hit timely triples and finished with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough. Miller closed with Maryland’s final seven points, including five free throws to ice the game.

Here’s what else to know about the Terrapins’ victory:

Help wanted

The Terps couldn’t pull away because of the turnovers and not having offensive help for Miller. No other player had reached double digits through the first three quarters until Abby Meyers got going in the fourth quarter. Meyers scored all but three of Maryland’s first 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“It’s game of runs, right?” Meyers said. “And luckily we got the run when it counted and when it mattered most. But really, we kind of just tell each other, let’s stay composed, right?

“For us, it’s just trusting the process, trusting what we’ve been working on in the offseason for these big moments. We love competition. Diamond’s like by far the biggest competitor I’ve ever played with. And so credit to her. She really came out and put us on her back.”

Moving forward, Maryland needs more from starting guard Lavender Briggs, who was held scoreless for the first time this season and only attempted two shots.

Similar situations

Both the Bears and Terps came into the season knowing there would be some early growing pains with drastically altered rosters. Baylor has eight new faces on the roster, compared to nine for Maryland. Both teams are still forming an identity and it showed as both had brief moments of brilliance mixed in with plenty of offensive uncertainty.

“Honestly, I think we showed growth,” Andrews said. “We could have folded. We could have laid down. But we showed that, hey, we can battle.”

If not for the turnovers, Maryland could have built a much more significant lead as Baylor shot just 22.5 percent from the field in the first half and was 1 for 17 from behind the arc. Frese thought the turnovers were a culmination of still-building chemistry and the nerves and excitement of a big game.

Shorthanded

The Bears were without their best player, Aijha Blackwell, who went down in the first quarter of a 58-55 win over SMU on Tuesday. Collen has labeled it a lower leg injury. Blackwell was second team all-SEC with Missouri last season and averaged 15.4 points and 13 rebounds.

Final Four family

Former Maryland guard Chloe Pavlech is an assistant coach for Baylor and was a member of the Terrapin teams that advanced to the Final Four in 2014 and 2015. Pavlech joined the staff after Collen was hired before the start of last season.

